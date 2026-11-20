MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the details were released by the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

"The investigation established that gas condensate and bioethanol were used in fuel production. At the depot, the raw materials were mixed with various chemicals and dyes, while specialized equipment was used in the manufacturing process," the BES said.

During investigative actions, detectives seized about 50,000 liters of fuel, 11 storage tanks, and equipment used to manufacture the fuel.

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Authorities are currently seeking the seizure of the confiscated assets and are working to identify all individuals involved in organizing the production and sale of the adulterated fuel. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

As previously reported, the BES recently uncovered an illegal cigarette manufacturing operation in the Zhytomyr region. The factory had the capacity to produce up to 9 million packs of cigarettes per month, with potential sales revenue exceeding UAH 1 billion.

Photo: BES