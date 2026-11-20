MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

He stressed that yet another violation of Polish airspace – and NATO airspace – highlights the threats that Russian aggression poses to Europe as a whole and to the transatlantic community.

"While Moscow tries to initiate discussions about the 'new security architecture of Europe', Russian missiles and drones directly undermine the existing security order in Europe. The first step toward strengthening it would probably be to cease such attacks," the minister emphasized.

Sybiha noted that by supporting Ukraine's capabilities as it holds the first line of defense against the Russian threat, the allies are protecting their own citizens and their own security.

It is now critically important to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and step up efforts to achieve peace, the foreign minister stressed, expressing solidarity with Poland and the Polish people.

"We are working closely together to provide all necessary assistance in investigating this incident and preventing such threats in the future," Sybiha added.

investigating crash of unidentified object near border during Russian attack on Ukrain

As Ukrinform reported, during Russia's combined attack on Ukraine overnight on November 20, Russia launched up to 100 missiles at Ukraine, one of which may have crossed into Poland.