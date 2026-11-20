MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: A constitutional petition has been filed in the Peshawar High Court over the issue of nearly 4.9 million out-of-school children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seeking directions to the federal and provincial governments and relevant education departments to ensure free and compulsory education for all children.

The petition, filed by Islami Jamiat Talaba provincial president Muhammad Asfandyar Sheikh, cited figures from the 2023 census, stating that 37.49 per cent of children in the province are out of school. These include more than 2.924 million girls and 1.999 million boys.

According to the petition, more than 4.259 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have never attended school, while 664,831 children dropped out after enrolling. The proportion of out-of-school children is particularly high in Kohistan, Torghar and the former tribal districts.

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The petition argues that under Article 25-A of the Constitution, the state is responsible for providing free and compulsory education to children aged between five and 16. However, this constitutional right is not being effectively implemented in the province.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the provincial government to introduce a time-bound action plan for enrolling out-of-school children and bringing those deprived of education back into the education system. The plan should also include the restoration of non-functional schools, recruitment of teachers and provision of basic facilities in educational institutions.

The petition further seeks transparency in the utilisation of the education budget and directions for relevant authorities to submit implementation reports to the court.