(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

16 November 2026

Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G

Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 January 2027.

The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachment

20261120 Bilag til resultat-nov2026_uk