Result Of Realkredit Danmark's Bond Sales In Series 10F And 10G
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
16 November 2026
Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 January 2027.
The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.
Attachment
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20261120 Bilag til resultat-nov2026_uk
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