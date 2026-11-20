DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Official Partner of the series joins the region's Porsche community in Dubai for the festival's sixth edition.

STARTRADER, an Official Partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, will join the series at Icons of Porsche in Dubai. The festival takes place on 21 and 22 November at The Square, Nad Al Sheba, bringing the region's Porsche community together in the year Porsche marks 75 years of motorsport.

The partnership reflects what drew STARTRADER to the series in the first place. In a one-make championship, every driver races an identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, so results come down to consistency and judgement as much as speed. Those qualities mirror STARTRADER's values of Strength, Trust, Ambition and Resilience.

"Seventy-five years of Porsche motorsport were built on preparation, discipline and consistency, the same qualities that matter in the markets. The Icons of Porsche shows the strength of the community around the Carrera Cup Middle East, and we are proud to be part of it." - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

Last year's edition of Icons of Porsche, organised by Porsche Middle East and Africa, drew more than 30,000 visitors and featured over 1,000 sports cars.

STARTRADER continues to build its presence in the region through international sporting partnerships.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth. The relevant CMA-licensed entity is authorised to carry out the regulated activities of Financial Consultation, Introduction and Promotion in the UAE and does not provide trading, brokerage, execution, custody or client money services.

Contact

Janna.magabilen

...