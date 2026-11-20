(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction in Own Shares 19 November, 2026 ................ Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 19 November, 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency 19/11/2026 840,012 £36.0450 £35.6000 £35.8378 LSE GBP 19/11/2026 215,260 £36.0450 £35.6050 £35.8326 Chi-X (CXE) GBP 19/11/2026 199,728 £36.0450 £35.6050 £35.8284 BATS (BXE) GBP 19/11/2026 600,200 €43.2800 €42.8050 €43.0389 XAMS EUR 19/11/2026 259,200 €43.2800 €42.7950 €43.0336 CBOE DXE EUR 19/11/2026 29,500 €43.2750 €42.8450 €43.0355 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme announced on 29 October 2026.

In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas (with respect to the on-market limb) and Natixis (with respect to the off-market limb) will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 29 October 2026 up to and including 29 January 2027.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as“onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as“onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas and Natixis on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada:

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment

SHELL_RNS_Report_PDF-20261119Cons