MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”), a leading business development company focused on investing in middle-market businesses, earlier this week completed the successful exit of its senior secured first lien term loan and preferred equity investment in Security Fire Systems (“SFS”), held by Safety Solutions Financing.

Prospect received cash exit proceeds of approximately $25 million for its investment in SFS. Prospect achieved a 41.8% realized gross annualized internal rate of return and a 1.2x multiple of invested capital through a combination of interest income, prepayment fees, equity distributions, and other cash flows.

SFS is an industry leader for fire security and protection, offering a comprehensive line of products and services, including automatic fire sprinkler design services, fire sprinkler system installation, system testing, system maintenance and servicing, remodel & retrofits, fire alarms and emergency response. SFS is certified to provide services in Texas, California, Arkansas, Colorado, and Oklahoma to multiple customer bases and end markets, consisting of hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, aviation, government, residential and religious properties.

“Our realization of this investment demonstrates our ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing in the lower middle market,” said Angel Solis, Managing Director at Prospect.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company that invests in middle market privately-held companies. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) is the discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash flows related to a particular investment equal to zero. IRR is gross of general expenses not related to specific investments as these expenses are not allocable to specific investments. Investments are considered to be exited when the original investment objective has been achieved through the receipt of cash and/or non-cash consideration upon the repayment of a debt investment or sale of an investment or through the determination that no further consideration was collectible and, thus, a loss may have been realized. Prospect's gross IRR calculations are unaudited. Information regarding internal rates of return are historical results relating to Prospect's past performance and are not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer

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Telephone (212) 448-0702