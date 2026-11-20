

A new collaboration between Bath & Body Works and Pantone blends trending colors with elevated fragrance in a limited-time collection for the holidays.

Combining Bath & Body Works' fragrance leadership with Pantone's color authority, this modern assortment includes expertly crafted 3-wick candles and hand soaps in four distinct fragrances, designed for gifting or elevating any space in the home. The trend-forward collection is available now for a limited time in Bath & Body Works stores and online.



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works is collaborating with Pantone®, the global color authority, to launch a limited-edition fragrance collection designed for modern and trend-forward seasonal gifting and decorating.

The collection features four new seasonal fragrances, from cozy and comforting to fresh and woodsy, available in the brand's expertly crafted 3-wick candles and hand soaps. Each scent is inspired by a signature color from a palette curated by Pantone, creating a distinctive and elevated look for the holiday season:



PANTONE 14-4307 Winter Sky: A cool and calming light blue is paired alongside crisp bergamot, frosted eucalyptus and cedarwood for a scent that feels like a breath of fresh wintry air.

PANTONE 12-0804 Cloud Cream: An elevated and soft white comes to life with notes of whipped milk, smooth vanilla and tonka for a warm and comforting fragrance that's perfect for the holiday season.

PANTONE 19-1224 Fondue Fudge: This decadent gourmand featuring cocoa mousse and dark chocolate captures the depth and richness of this luxurious chocolate-brown hue. PANTONE 19-4908 Magical Forest: Aromatic and fresh with a grounding warmth, rich amber, evergreen cedarwood and musk echo the mystery and depth of this dark, enchanting shade.

“This partnership brings together Pantone's deep understanding about color in all forms and Bath & Body Works' fragrance innovation for a fresh, modern collection to celebrate the season,” said Kristie Lewis, executive vice president of merchandising at Bath & Body Works.“With expertly crafted scents inspired by a trend-forward color palette, this elevated assortment is sophisticated yet inviting, perfect for gifting and decorating for the holidays.”

"Fragrance, like color, has the profound power to shift a mood, tell a story and transform an entire space," said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color InstituteTM.“In partnering with Bath & Body Works, we've woven the sensory magic of olfactory design with the visual language of color to curate a limited-edition collaboration for seasonal gifting and decorating, allowing trend conscious consumers to style their spaces with cohesive, beautiful layers of texture, color and scent."

Every Bath & Body Works scent is created with world-class perfumers, blending the art and science of fragrance. For gourmand scents that smell good enough to eat, like birthday cake, gooey brownies and chocolate fudge, the brand's in-house experts also partner with leading fragrance houses and flavorists to capture their essence. That approach brought Fondue Fudge to life in a 3-wick candle and hand soap.

Bath & Body Works collaborated with Mane perfumer Jim Schmitt and flavorist Chris Williams to create Fondue Fudge for this collection.

“We set off to capture the irresistible indulgence of melted dark chocolate, beginning with Chris's Dark Chocolate flavor,” said Schmitt.“I translated the rich cocoa and velvety smooth finish of his flavor inspiration into the Dark Chocolate Savor the Scent AccordTM, evoking the deep, luscious brown of molten chocolate. Then we layered in facets of airy coco mousse, sweet amber and fluffy musk to reveal a sophisticated, irresistibly addictive fragrance that evokes the pleasure of dipping into warm chocolate fondue.”

For the collection's other scents, Bath & Body Works collaborated with IFF on Cloud Cream and with dsm-firmenich on Winter Sky and Magical Forest.

The brand's famous 3-wick candles are made from a premium soy wax blend infused with highly concentrated fragrance oils, offering up to 45 hours of room-filling scent. Bath & Body Works' hand soaps are dermatologist approved* (*based on review of independent testing by board-certified dermatologist), made without sulfates, parabens and dyes, and made with Vitamin E, shea extract and aloe.

The collection is available online and in stores. For more information and to shop the Bath & Body Works and Pantone collection, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

PRODUCT DETAILS

The collection includes four new scents: Winter Sky, with crisp bergamot, frosted eucalyptus and cedarwood; Cloud Cream, with whipped milk, smooth vanilla and tonka; Fondue Fudge, with cocoa mousse and dark chocolate; and Magical Forest, with rich amber, evergreen cedarwood and musk. Each scent is available in hand soap ($8.95) and 3-wick candle ($24.95).

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.

The brand's beloved scents are expertly crafted for performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works body care products are available in multiple forms, including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand's 3-wick candles are made with high-quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.

Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works in more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 550-plus international locations and select Ulta Beauty stores. Online, consumers can visit bathandbodyworks.com, Amazon and Ulta.com.

ABOUT PANTONE

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color InstituteTM provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

Jada Miles

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