Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. introduces AI website auditing that checks every page of a site, not a sample, to find issues partial scans miss.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Actual SEO Media, Inc. announced the release of SEO Site Audit, a comprehensive website analysis platform that runs more than 300 checks across entire sites, generates AI-powered fix recommendations, and validates changes with fresh speed tests after each scan. The system is designed for agencies and businesses that need visibility into technical problems affecting any page, not just the most obvious ones.

Many website auditing tools sample a fixed number of pages to control processing costs and speed. The limitation creates a blind spot: a single broken page deep in the site architecture can lose conversions, but a sample might never surface it. SEO Site Audit addresses the gap by crawling every URL on a domain. For large sites, the platform throttles the crawl rate and monitors server health to prevent performance disruption during analysis.

Whole-Site Coverage and Continuous Speed Validation

The platform's check library spans more than 300 technical, on-page, and performance criteria, including Core Web Vitals measurements that Google incorporates into ranking signals. After each full audit completes, the system queues fresh speed tests so scores reflect current conditions rather than cached or outdated metrics. The approach helps teams track whether a code deploy or content update has improved load times or introduced regressions.

"A sample can hide the one broken page that costs a lead," said Jamin Mootz, CEO of Actual SEO Media, Inc. "Every page gets checked because every page is a potential entry point."

Fixes proposed by the AI engine remain suggestions until a team member reviews and approves them. Once deployed, changes are reversible through version control, giving site owners confidence that automated recommendations won't silently break functionality. The Launch Check feature renders pages in real desktop and mobile browsers, capturing screenshots and console errors before code reaches production.

White-Label Reports and Agency Workflow

SEO Site Audit generates white-label client reports, allowing SEO services providers to rebrand findings and recommendations under their own identity. The reporting module highlights critical issues first, groups related warnings, and links each recommendation to the specific page and line of code where the problem appears. Teams can export data in PDF or spreadsheet formats for stakeholder presentations.

The platform integrates with common project-management systems, so tasks generated from audit findings flow directly into developer backlogs. Status tracking shows which fixes have been deployed, which remain in review, and which issues have reappeared after remediation. The workflow mirrors the iterative nature of search engine optimization services, where technical health requires ongoing monitoring rather than a one-time cleanup.

"We built this because patch-and-pray doesn't scale," Mootz added. "Approval gates and rollback options mean agencies can move fast without breaking client sites."

Deployment and Availability

SEO Site Audit is available now through Actual SEO Media, Inc. and operates on a subscription model. The platform supports sites built on common content-management systems and static-site generators. Actual SEO Media plans to expand the check library and add integrations with analytics platforms in future releases.

About Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. is a Houston-based digital marketing and software company providing search engine optimization, local SEO, Google Business Profile management, pay-per-click advertising, website design, content services and custom AI automation. The company serves businesses from offices across the Greater Houston area, including Houston, Sugar Land, Katy and The Woodlands. More information is available at .

Jamin Mootz

Actual SEO Media, Inc.

+1 832-834-0661

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Actual SEO Media, Inc. Introduces AI Website Auditing That Reviews Every Page, Not a Sample News Provided By Actual SEO Media, Inc. November 20, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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