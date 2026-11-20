Actual SEO Media, Inc.

The ASM Operations Hub connects audits, content, rankings, social, email and project data in one platform with an AI assistant on top.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Actual SEO Media, Inc. has launched the ASM Operations Hub, a connected software platform the Houston agency built internally and uses daily to manage client work. The system unifies tools for SEO auditing, content creation, rank tracking, keyword research, dashboard reporting, social media scheduling, Google Business Profile management, advertising setup, email triage and document storage. An AI assistant layer sits on top, answering questions across all modules and the live web.

One Platform to Replace Fragmented Workflows

The ASM Operations Hub consolidates functions that agencies typically handle through separate subscriptions. Its SEO Site Audit runs more than 300 checks, measures Core Web Vitals, suggests AI-powered fixes and generates white-label client reports. The Content Platform manages AI article generation alongside human writers, routes drafts through a Kanban workflow and publishes approved pieces. The Rank Tracker logs daily keyword positions, monitors local grid rankings, tracks SERP features and calculates visibility scores.

Keyword Research tools discover terms, score buyer intent and apply geo-targeting filters. The SEO Dashboard pulls data from Google Search Console and Analytics, displays health scores and tracks client performance over time. The Social Command Center builds AI social campaigns, routes posts through approval queues, schedules publishing across Meta, LinkedIn, X and TikTok, follows up on leads and provides a client portal for review.

Built for Agency Operations, Not Off-the-Shelf Software

GBP AI Masters audits Google Business Profile listings, flags profile-versus-website mismatches on a dedicated board and maintains a scheduled post calendar. Adwords Adiconda uses AI to assemble Google Ads campaigns after reviewing competitor ads and landing pages. The Email Assistant sorts incoming messages into six auto-sorting buckets, drafts AI replies and enables one-click responses. Data Vault handles project management, document storage and AI search with voice command support.

Launch Check renders websites in real desktop and mobile browsers, then reports broken elements before a site goes live. Super Brain serves as the AI assistant that answers questions by pulling from every ASM system and the open web. Big Brain acts as a central repository for rules, reference documents and platform updates, ensuring the assistant works from current information.

"Separate tools create separate versions of the truth," said Jamin Mootz, CEO of Actual SEO Media, Inc. "One connected platform lets the AI answer from real data, so the team stops switching tabs and starts solving problems."

Why an Agency Built Its Own Stack

Actual SEO Media builds and runs the ASM Operations Hub for its own team. The company designed each module to address a gap or inefficiency encountered during client delivery. Rather than patch together third-party tools with API bridges, the firm wrote a unified codebase that shares user permissions, project context and historical data across every function.

The Hub's AI assistant draws on that shared context. When a team member asks about a client's rank drop, Super Brain checks the Rank Tracker, reviews recent content changes in the Content Platform, scans the latest Site Audit and surfaces relevant notes from the Data Vault-all in one answer. That cross-system intelligence reduces the time spent hunting for information and improves the accuracy of recommendations delivered to clients.

"An AI operations platform for marketing only works if the data underneath is consistent," Mootz added. "We built the Hub so our AI doesn't guess-it reads the same project file, the same keyword list and the same audit log every team member sees."

About Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. is a Houston-based digital marketing and software company providing search engine optimization, local SEO, Google Business Profile management, pay-per-click advertising, website design, content services and custom AI automation. The company serves businesses from offices across the Greater Houston area, including Houston, Sugar Land, Katy and The Woodlands. More information about digital marketing services and the company's AI-powered agents is available at .

Jamin Mootz

Actual SEO Media, Inc.

+1 832-834-0661

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Actual SEO Media, Inc. Unveils In-House AI Operations Platform Connecting Audits, Content, Rankings and Client Data News Provided By Actual SEO Media, Inc. November 20, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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