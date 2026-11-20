MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hickory tree care company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 5.0-star rating across 288 consumer reviews.

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sweet Carolina Tree Care, a tree care company serving Hickory and Catawba, Lincoln and Burke Counties in North Carolina, has been named People's Choice - Hickory in the Tree Service category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on publicly available consumer reviews, where the company holds a perfect 5.0-star rating across 288 consumer reviews. It reflects the company's commitment to safety, precision and customer satisfaction on every job.

Built around industry leading Arborist knowledge of tree care rooted in excellence and powered by professionalism, Sweet Carolina Tree Care provides comprehensive tree health solutions, expert pruning and safe removal. The company is a member of the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA), is licensed and fully insured, and holds an A+ rating as a BBB Accredited Business.

Services include tree health care with preventative treatments, pruning to improve tree structural health and appearance, risk mitigation, safe and efficient tree removal, and 24/7 emergency response for storm damage and fallen trees. Every project starts with an expert tree health assessment and is carried out with advanced equipment and safety protocols. The team's local expertise means it understands the tree species and environmental challenges of the region.

"Trees are a big part of what makes a property feel like home, and our clients trust us to care for them and find solutions to keep them healthy," said Samuel Jones, owner of Sweet Carolina Tree Care. "Tree health care is our focus. We hold ourselves to a high standard on safety, professionalism and our arborist knowledge. Being named People's Choice by our neighbors in Hickory means a great deal to us."

With more than six years of experience, Sweet Carolina Tree Care serves Hickory and Mountain View, along with Granite Falls, Conover, Bethlehem and Newton.

About Sweet Carolina Tree Care

Sweet Carolina Tree Care is a Hickory, North Carolina tree care company serving Catawba, Lincoln and Burke Counties. A member of the ISA and TCIA and an A+ rated BBB Accredited Business, the licensed and fully insured company provides tree health care, pruning, removal, stump grinding and 24/7 emergency storm response. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Samuel Jones

Sweet Carolina Tree Care

+1 (828) 270-9709

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Sweet Carolina Tree Care Named People's Choice - Hickory for Tree Care News Provided By Awardy November 20, 2026, 10:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment



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