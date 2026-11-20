MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cranston injury-care office recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 5.0-star rating across 220 consumer reviews.

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cityside Chiropractic 's office at 900 Reservoir Avenue in Cranston, Rhode Island, has been named 2026 Chiropractor of the Year in the Chiropractors category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 220 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the care patients receive at the Cranston location, where the practice evaluates and treats people injured in car accidents and other personal injuries.

The Cranston office is a convenient option for patients from Warwick, Pawtucket, Johnston, North Providence and nearby communities who need same-day evaluation after a collision. Care is led by Dr. Mark J. Mulak, DC, DACBSP®, DACRB, RMSK®, ICSC, MBA, MS, Clinic Director of Cityside Chiropractic, a chiropractic physician who has treated patients injured in motor vehicle collisions since 2002. The office uses objective assessment tools, including digital radiographic mensuration and musculoskeletal ultrasound, and staff speak English and Spanish. The practice also has an office in Providence.

"When someone is hurt in a crash, they shouldn't have to travel far for careful evaluation and treatment," said Dr. Mark J. Mulak, DC, DACBSP®, DACRB, RMSK®, ICSC, MBA, MS, Clinic Director of Cityside Chiropractic. "Being named 2026 Chiropractor of the Year for our Cranston office, based on what our patients say about us, means a great deal to our team. It tells us that the care we provide here is making a real difference."

About Cityside Chiropractic

Cityside Chiropractic is a Rhode Island personal injury and car accident chiropractic practice led by Dr. Mark Mulak, a board-certified chiropractic sports and rehabilitation physician. Its Cranston office, at 900 Reservoir Avenue, provides same-day evaluation, treatment and objective injury documentation, and the practice also has an office in Providence. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dr. Mark J. Mulak, DC, DACBSP®, DACRB, RMSK®, ICSC, MBA, MS

Cityside Chiropractic

+1 401-272-5710

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