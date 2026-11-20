The Lord of the Rings × Filippo Loreti: Saruman The White (left) and Sauron The Dark Lord (right) automatic watches, 100 pieces each

Saruman and Sauron automatic watches on the included rubber strap; Sauron is a 200M diver

Two Lord of the Rings automatic watches under US$500: Saruman The White and Sauron The Dark Lord, NH35 movement, rubber strap included, 100 pieces each.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Filippo Loreti today announced The Lord of the Rings × Filippo Loreti, a limited edition Lord of the Rings watch collection that brings two of Middle-earth's most legendary forces to the wrist. From Isengard to Mordor, Saruman the White and Sauron the Dark Lord each get an automatic watch of their own, limited to just 100 pieces per model.

Two forces forged in steel. Choose your allegiance.

Saruman The White Automatic

Drawing on control and ambition, Saruman's watch features a matte white dial with the black Tower of Orthanc and ring script in gold.

Sauron The Dark Lord Automatic

Sauron takes a darker path, driven by domination and the will to rule them all. His diver features a black enamel dial, the burning Eye of Sauron, ring script in orange and 200M water resistance.

Specifications

- NH35 automatic movement

- Stainless steel case

- Additional rubber strap included for a sportier look

- Limited to 100 pieces per model

"The Lord of the Rings is one of the great stories of all time, and its villains are as unforgettable as its heroes," said a spokesperson for Filippo Loreti. "We wanted to give fans a real automatic watch that lets them pick a side, and to keep the numbers small enough that each one feels like a piece of Middle-earth."

Pricing and availability

Saruman The White Automatic and Sauron The Dark Lord Automatic are priced at US$485 each and are available exclusively at filippoloretiwatches while the limited editions last.

About Filippo Loreti

Founded in 2015, Filippo Loreti became one of the most successful watch brands in crowdfunding history, raising over US$10 million across three Kickstarter campaigns. Since 2025, under new management with operations in France, the United States and Hong Kong, the brand creates collectible watches with partners from film, gaming, motorsport and pop culture, with real watchmaking at accessible prices.

Louis Chabrat

Filippo Loreti

+33 7 82 39 67 32

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Lord of the Rings Watch: Filippo Loreti Launches Saruman and Sauron Automatic Watches, Limited to 100 Pieces Each News Provided By Filippo Loreti November 20, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail



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