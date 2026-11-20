Atelier Loreti Celestial Tourbillon Charoite (left) and Snowflake Obsidian (right), each limited to 50 pieces

The L.1T automatic tourbillon seen through the open caseback, limited edition of 50 numbered pieces

An affordable automatic tourbillon watch from US$980: the L.1T one-minute tourbillon meets charoite and snowflake obsidian dials, 50 pieces each.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atelier Loreti, the high-end sister brand of Filippo Loreti, today unveiled Tourbillon Natura, Chapter II of its Celestial Tourbillon Collection: The Art of Nature. Two new tourbillon watches, Charoite and Snowflake Obsidian, set the brand's one-minute automatic tourbillon against dials cut from natural stone, so no two watches are ever alike. From US$980, they are among the most affordable tourbillon watches available.

Time, shaped by nature

Long before the first clock, time was read in the sky. Nature then wrote it into stone. Tourbillon Natura brings both together on the wrist, with the tourbillon turning inside a pattern that only nature could make.

Charoite

A rare purple stone found in a single region of the world, charoite swirls in violet and lavender like a distant nebula. Cut from the stone itself, every dial is unique.

Snowflake Obsidian

Obsidian is natural volcanic glass, formed when lava cools too quickly to crystallise. Inside it, pale mineral crystals grow into soft grey-white blooms, like snow caught in dark pines. Polished black stone and irregular formations frame the bright architecture of the tourbillon, and wherever the cut falls the pattern changes.

The L.1T tourbillon

Both watches are driven by the L.1T caliber, developed over three years to make one of watchmaking's most prestigious complications more accessible. Built on a modified Japanese automatic architecture derived from the Miyota 8215, it was extensively reworked into an authentic 4Hz tourbillon beating at 28,800 vph. Composed of more than 200 components, it drives a tourbillon cage held by a fixed bridge at 6 o'clock that completes one full rotation every minute. A see-through caseback reveals the movement and its automatic winding rotor, engraved with the Celestial Tourbillon name and Atelier Loreti signature.

Specifications

- L.1T automatic caliber, one-minute tourbillon at 6 o'clock, 28,800 vph

- 42mm stainless steel case, 10.85mm thick

- Domed sapphire crystal and open caseback

- Natural stone dial, unique to each watch

- Limited edition of 50 individually numbered pieces per reference

- Presented in the Atelier Loreti signature box

"With the first chapter of the Celestial Tourbillon, we proved that a real tourbillon can be accessible," said a spokesperson for Filippo Loreti. "With Tourbillon Natura, we wanted every watch to be one of a kind. The movement is engineered, but the dial is made by nature, and nobody else will ever wear the same one."

Pricing and availability

The Celestial Tourbillon Charoite is priced at US$1,180 and the Celestial Tourbillon Snowflake Obsidian at US$980. Both are available to pre-order now at filippoloretiwatches, with shipping beginning in early December 2026.

About Atelier Loreti

Atelier Loreti is the high-end sister brand of Filippo Loreti, created to make high horology more accessible without compromising authenticity, precision or design. The Celestial Tourbillon Collection is its first chapter.

About Filippo Loreti

Founded in 2015, Filippo Loreti became one of the most successful watch brands in crowdfunding history, raising over US$10 million across three Kickstarter campaigns. Since 2025, under new management with operations in France, the United States and Hong Kong, the brand creates collectible watches with real watchmaking at accessible prices.

Louis Chabrat

Filippo Loreti

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Tourbillon Watch With Natural Stone Dials: Atelier Loreti Unveils Tourbillon Natura in Charoite and Snowflake Obsidian News Provided By Filippo Loreti November 20, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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