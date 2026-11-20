The Filippo Loreti × Metal Slug Jungle Raid (left) and Desert Raid (right) chronograph watches

Metal Slug Jungle Raid and Desert Raid on their complimentary rubber straps

Metal Slug chronographs: 42mm case, sapphire crystal, 200M water resistance

Jungle Raid and Desert Raid are Metal Slug chronograph watches with a VK64 MechaQuartz movement, sapphire crystal and 200M water resistance, at US$345.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Filippo Loreti today announced Filippo Loreti × Metal Slug, two Metal Slug watches celebrating the 30th anniversary of the legendary run-and-gun arcade series. The Jungle Raid and Desert Raid chronographs translate the game's unmistakable universe into a gaming watch built for everyday missions, priced under US$500.

Thirty years of run-and-gun action, now on the wrist

First released in arcades in 1996, Metal Slug became one of the most beloved action games of its generation, remembered for its hand-drawn pixel art, over-the-top firepower and relentless sense of humour. The Filippo Loreti × Metal Slug collection pays tribute to that legacy with pixel-art details, signature weapon symbols and a bold, mission-ready design that fans will recognise at a glance.

Jungle Raid draws on the dense green battlefields of the series, while Desert Raid takes its cue from the sun-bleached sands and armoured convoys of its desert stages.

Built for the field

Both watches share the same specification:

- Japanese VK64 MechaQuartz chronograph movement, combining quartz accuracy with a mechanical chronograph feel and snap-back reset

- 42mm stainless steel case

- Sapphire crystal

- 200M water resistance

- Black stainless steel bracelet, plus a complimentary rubber strap

- Specially designed collector's box featuring original Metal Slug artwork

"Metal Slug is one of those games that never leaves you," said a spokesperson for Filippo Loreti. "We wanted to build something players who grew up feeding coins into arcade cabinets would be proud to wear, a real chronograph, tough enough for daily use, with all the details that made the game unforgettable."

Pricing and availability

The Metal Slug Jungle Raid and Desert Raid watches are priced at US$345 each and are available at filippoloretiwatches.

The mission continues. This time, on your wrist.

About Filippo Loreti

Founded in 2015, Filippo Loreti became one of the most successful watch brands in crowdfunding history, raising over US$10 million across three Kickstarter campaigns. Since 2025, under new management with operations in France, the United States and Hong Kong, the brand creates collectible watches with partners from film, gaming, motorsport and pop culture, with real watchmaking at accessible prices.

Louis Chabrat

Filippo Loreti

7 82 39 67 32

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Metal Slug Watch: Filippo Loreti Marks the Arcade Classic's 30th Anniversary With Two Chronographs News Provided By Filippo Loreti November 20, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.