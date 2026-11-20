Filippo Loreti x NHRA 75th Anniversary collection

NHRA 75 RED & BLUE CHRONOGRAPH

NHRA 75 RED & BLUE CHRONOGRAPH WRISTSHOT

After the NHRA 75th anniversary season and the NHRA 75 watch collection, Filippo Loreti confirms new NHRA projects are already in development for next year.

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season comes to a close at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona, Filippo Loreti is proud to look back on its first year as part of the NHRA community, and to confirm that it is here to stay.

A first season to remember

Filippo Loreti joined the NHRA's 75th anniversary celebrations in March with the NHRA 75 collection: two commemorative chronograph watches carrying the official anniversary insignia and dedicated caseback markings, each with complimentary personal engraving. Fans could add a name, a racing number or a date that mattered to them, turning every watch into a personal piece of drag racing history.

The response from the drag racing community was outstanding, and both limited editions sold out.

"Joining the NHRA family this year has been one of the best decisions we have made," said a spokesperson for Filippo Loreti. "Drag racing fans are some of the most passionate people we have ever worked with, and they welcomed us from day one. This first season was a great success, and it is only the beginning. We are already developing new projects for next year, and our goal is to stay with the NHRA community for the long term."

A finale worth the wait

The 75th anniversary season delivered the winner-take-all finish fans had been waiting for in Pomona. Congratulations to the 2026 NHRA world champions: Shawn Langdon in Top Fuel, J.R. Todd in Funny Car, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Gaige Herrera in Pro Stock Motorcycle, and to every team, crew and fan who made this anniversary year so special.

Looking ahead to 2027

New Filippo Loreti × NHRA projects are already in development and will be revealed ahead of the 2027 season, which opens February 18–21 with the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona.

Availability

The NHRA 75 Red & Blue Chronograph and NHRA 75 White Stripes Chronograph remain available at filippoloretiwatches from US$299, with complimentary caseback engraving. Explore the full NHRA 75 collection online.

About the NHRA

The National Hot Rod Association is the primary sanctioning body for drag racing in the United States, running 20 national events, several racing series, and youth and education programs. It has more than 100 Member Tracks and owns Gainesville Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

About Filippo Loreti

Founded in 2015, Filippo Loreti became one of the most successful watch brands in crowdfunding history, raising over US$10 million across three Kickstarter campaigns. Since 2025, under new management with operations in France, the United States and Hong Kong, the brand creates collectible watches with partners from film, gaming, motorsport and pop culture, with real watchmaking at accessible prices.

Louis Chabrat

Filippo Loreti

+33 7 82 39 67 32

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NHRA Season Closes in Pomona: Filippo Loreti Celebrates a Successful First Year and Commits to the NHRA Long Term News Provided By Filippo Loreti November 20, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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