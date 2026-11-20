MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Turkey), Nov 20 (IANS) With COP31 negotiations facing deep divisions over fossil fuels, climate finance and adaptation on its scheduled final day Friday, major international companies, investors and business organisations urged governments to commit to accelerating electrification, as talks threatened to spill over into overtime.

The coalition, which includes Siemens, Iberdrola, Schneider Electric, Volvo Cars, Logitech, Ørsted and Octopus Energy, is calling for stronger political backing for electrification across industry, transport, buildings and the wider economy.

In a joint statement, more than 100 companies, investors and business organisations urge governments to include strong support for rapid electrification in the final COP31 cover decision and endorse the COP31 Presidency's ambition to increase electricity's share of global final energy demand to 35 per cent by 2035.

The business coalition says a clear political signal from Antalya is critical to providing the policy certainty needed to unlock strategic investment, accelerate the deployment of electrified technologies and enable clean electricity to replace fossil fuels across the global economy.

Andrew Prag, Managing Director, Policy, We Mean Business Coalition, said,“Major global companies, investors and business organisations are sending a clear message to negotiators in Antalya: electrification is an economic priority, and business needs certainty to invest. COP31 must deliver the strongest possible signal to accelerate electrification, including backing for 35x35 in the Presidency's pledge. The decisions taken here will influence investment in industry, transport and infrastructure for years to come.”

The statement highlights electrification as a critical enabler of existing international commitments on renewable energy, energy efficiency and the transition away from fossil fuels. Businesses say accelerating the shift to electricity can also reduce exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets, improve energy security and strengthen economic resilience.

María Mendiluce, CEO of We Mean Business Coalition, said,“Electrification is reshaping the global economy and the economics are compelling -- greater efficiency, lower energy costs and freedom from volatile fossil fuel markets. This is a fundamental shift in how the world is powered. The opportunity is enormous, and the countries that move fastest will reap the greatest economic and security rewards.”

As negotiations at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) move towards a conclusion, the signatories are urging governments to ensure the final package delivers two key outcomes: A formal COP31 cover decision that strongly supports rapid electrification as a means of delivering existing clean energy transition commitments; and clear political support for the COP31 Presidency's 35x35 ambition.

A negotiator advocating for a transition beyond fossil fuels at COP31 told IANS that electrification, if powered by renewable energy and coupled with an accelerated shift away from fossil fuels, could help deliver the emissions cuts needed to limit overshoot and keep global warming aligned with the 1.5 degrees Celsius target.

Meanwhile, the COP31 Global Climate Action Agenda Electrification Delivery Package -- bringing together billions in clean energy investment plans, stronger grids, expanding electricity access and progress in electrifying transport and industry -- was presented to nearly 200 nations on Thursday in support of the global opportunity of an electrified economy.

In a formal first for a UN Climate Summit that has put real economy action at the heart of the conference, the package sets out new actions and updates profiled or announced at COP31, involving over 150 countries plus the European Union, 37 cities and more than 260 businesses across six continents.

Against this backdrop, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook has examined how geopolitical conflicts, energy security concerns and eroding trust among countries could reshape global energy markets and fuel choices in the years ahead.

The report explores shifting policy priorities, changing risk perceptions and the evolving mix of fuels and technologies needed to meet rapidly growing energy demand worldwide, as countries grapple with the pace and pathways of the transition away from fossil fuels.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)