MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor celebrated her bond with brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor as she penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him on his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta shared a warm message for Tusshar, praising his personality and expressing her affection for him. Wishing him on his birthday, she wrote,“Happie bday it's ur big one!!! To the best boy the most amazing man the kindest human.” Through her note, Ekta highlighted her admiration for her brother as she described him as one of the kindest people in her life.

Ekta also shared a video montage featuring a collection of her cherished memories with Tusshar. The clip offered glimpses of their family moments, gatherings and special occasions, capturing their close bond over the years.

Tusshar Kapoor made his acting debut with the 2001 film 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'. He has since featured in films such as 'Golmaal,' 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum,' 'Khakee' and 'The Dirty Picture'.

The 50-year-old actor has collaborated with his sister Ekta Kapoor on several films produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. Some of their notable collaborations include 'Kucch To Hai' (2003), 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum' (2005), 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007) and 'C Kkompany' (2008).

He also featured in Raj and DK's crime drama 'Shor in the City' and Milan Luthria's 'The Dirty Picture', both released in 2011. Their other collaborations include 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum' (2012), 'Shootout at Wadala' (2013), and 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3' (2016).

Tusshar Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Golmaal 5', directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 8, 2027, and is being produced under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez.

'Golmaal 5' is an upcoming Hindi action-comedy film helmed by Rohit Shetty. The fifth installment in the popular 'Golmaal' franchise, the film features an ensemble cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Priyamani, and Sharman Joshi.