MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, on Friday met former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state.

The meeting, held ahead of the inauguration of the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge, is being viewed as politically significant.

The meeting lasted around 15 minutes. Nitish Kumar personally came to the doorway to welcome Samrat Choudhary.

According to reports, the two leaders discussed preparations related to the inauguration of the six-lane bridge.

Samrat Choudhary later shared photographs of the meeting on the social media platform X.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on November 21 and attend an event in Vaishali district, where he is expected to inaugurate the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge.

The project is expected to improve connectivity between Patna and Vaishali and ease pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Patna airport, where he will be welcomed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders and officials before proceeding to the event venue.

The Prime Minister will go to Vaishali via helicopter. According to the official schedule, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Rustampur in Vaishali at 1.20 p.m.

He will then proceed to the main venue at Jafarpatti, located in the Jandaha-Rajapakar-Mahua industrial zone. His departure from the venue is scheduled for 3.15 p.m.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Prime Minister's visit are in their final stages in Vaishali.

The district administration has issued a detailed traffic route plan to regulate the movement of vehicles and ensure that people attending the event do not face inconvenience.

District Magistrate Varsha Singh briefed the media on the arrangements during a press conference.

The administration has made special provisions for traffic management, parking and security in view of the large gathering expected at the venue.

Earlier, Samrat Choudhary has also personally inspected the event site to review the preparations and ensure that arrangements are completed ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.