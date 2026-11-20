MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Pakistan's loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) reported combined losses of Rs 342.8 billion (Pakistani currency) during the first half of the current fiscal year, underscoring the financial burden public-sector companies continue to place on the country's economy as the government accelerates its privatisation programme, a report has said.

As per analysis of Arab News, government support to state-owned enterprises surged 31 per cent to a record Rs 804 billion, highlighting growing pressure on public finances.

It defended the government's privatisation strategy, arguing that repeated financial assistance to struggling enterprises diverts resources away from critical sectors such as education, healthcare and social welfare.

The government's role should focus on policymaking and regulation rather than directly operating commercial businesses.

Overall, government receipts from SOEs stood at Rs 839.8 billion, slightly exceeding the support extended to them and resulting in a positive net fiscal contribution.

“The government transferred management control of PIA to a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation in June this year, marking a major step in its efforts to restructure loss-making public businesses,” according to Arab News.

The transaction brought fresh equity worth Rs 80 billion into the airline and generated 10 billion rupees for the government, with additional proceeds expected in the next phase of the deal, it added.

Meanwhile, the planned sale of Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Gujranwala Electric Power Company and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company has moved into the due diligence stage.

The three utilities are among the government's priority transactions as it seeks private sector participation to improve operational efficiency in the power distribution sector.

Pakistan is targeting at least six privatisation deals by June 2027 and expects to raise between Rs 150 billion and Rs 200 billion through the programme.

The planned transactions span power utilities, financial institutions and airport operations as Islamabad continues efforts to restructure the public sector and strengthen the economy.