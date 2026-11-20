A woman's explanation for declining a proposal sparked an internet debate regarding arrange marriage. She said that the man's pay was not a problem because she could equal his income, but she did not agree with his expectations about domestic chores and living with his parents.

In addition, she brought up his height, potential hair loss, and intimate bond with his mother. Users responded to her message in a variety of ways, with differing opinions of her motivations.

The post was posted on X by a user who said,“Rejected a marriage proposal today.”

“The guy was earning around Rs 25 LPA, and I could manage the package. But the problem was that he expected me to cook twice a day and live with his parents. He was 5'8", I noticed he might start balding in the next couple of years, and he openly admitted that he was a mumma's boy," the user said.

Rejected a marriage proposal today.

The guy was earning around ₹25 LPA, and I could manage the package. But the problem was that he expected me to cook twice a day and live with his parents. He was 5'8”, I noticed he might start balding in the next couple of years, and he openly admitted that he was a mumma's boy.

- Kruts (@Kritical_62) November 19, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

Responses to the woman's remarks on the man's looks and expectations varied. While some people questioned her criteria, others defended her decision to decline a match that did not fit her.

"You're all the same-you'd marry any guy who's alive and ready to tie the knot, But on Twitter, you go on and on about how picky you are," a user said, criticizing those who talk about having high standards online.

Another person questioned her account and commented,“I don't believe you. Since he was Mumma's boy, his mom rejected you!"

A third user focused on the cooking expectation, saying,“cooking to krna pdega.. zomato se khana thode khayega wo."

Others thought it was important to take the man's honesty into account. "After all he is honest and admitted, you can find high money count, higher height, and longer hair like you, but you can't find an honest person," one commentor said.

"Ohhh arrange marriage market is crazy," another user said, summarizing the conversation.