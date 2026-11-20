MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 20 (IANS) India pacer Akash Deep has praised the aggressive batting approach of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, saying their quick scoring in the first innings against New Zealand has put the opposition bowlers under pressure and given the visitors a positive start in their reply.

Jaiswal smashed 85 off 89 deliveries, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 52 off 116 balls as India reached 159/1 in 39 overs at stumps on Day Two of the opening Test at the Basin Reserve on Friday. Their 130-run opening partnership provided India with a strong platform in response to New Zealand's first-innings total of 368.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Akash, who claimed three wickets in New Zealand's first innings, said India's scoring rate was particularly encouraging given the conditions and the importance of getting a result in the Test.

“It is a very positive sign to score runs so quickly. On a wicket like this, if you want a result in a Test match, you have to score quickly, like how we have scored around 150 runs in about 35 to 40 overs (39 overs). This is very positive for our team, and against any opponent, if the batsmen attack like this, the bowlers get pushed onto the back foot,” Akash said.

The Indian pacer also felt that the surface was gradually becoming more favourable for batting, with the fast bowlers finding it increasingly difficult to extract assistance. He stressed that India's priority would be to build a substantial first-innings total before putting pressure on the hosts.

“To me, it seems like the wicket is gradually becoming more batting-friendly because fast bowlers are not getting much assistance from it anymore. So it is simple: as we bat, we need to put up a good total, and after that, it becomes a game of patience. Right now, our batting is still underway,” he added.

India's reply was led by an entertaining knock from Jaiswal, who struck 16 boundaries before Matt Henry dismissed him in the 28th over. His 130-run stand with Rahul was India's first century opening partnership in 17 Tests, since the same pair added 201 runs against Australia in Perth in November 2024.

Rahul, playing his first Test in New Zealand, continued to hold one end together and brought up his 22nd Test half-century. He was unbeaten on 52, while Devdutt Padikkal was batting on 16 at the close of play.

Earlier, New Zealand resumed the day at 243/5 and were powered to 368 by an unbeaten 175 from Henry Nicholls. Glenn Phillips also contributed a 118-run knock before Akash Deep bowled him for his third wicket of the innings.

India made a strong comeback after lunch, picking up four wickets for 51 runs to restrict the hosts, with Jasprit Bumrah finishing with figures of 4-92. Akash returned 3-53, while Anshul Kamboj claimed the final wicket.

India ended the day 209 runs behind New Zealand with nine wickets remaining, placing themselves in a promising position after a dominant batting display in the final session.