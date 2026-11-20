MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Gulf countries are considering investing around $40 billion in new oil pipelines that would bypass the Strait of Hormuz, as they seek to diversify export routes and reduce their reliance on the strategic waterway, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2026.

The report says the countries are exploring pipeline projects with a combined capacity of about 7 million barrels per day. Implementing these projects would require approximately $40 billion in investment and increase the cost of exporting oil from the Middle East by around $2 per barrel.

"If all the pipeline projects under consideration are implemented, oil production outside the Persian Gulf increases and oil demand in importing countries declines, the volume of oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz could fall to 2 million barrels per day by 2035.

"Diversifying export routes will not completely eliminate the risks associated with instability in the Middle East. In particular, alternative routes for oil supplies from Gulf countries could also be vulnerable amid regional instability.

"Even under the most ambitious diversification scenario, the Middle East will remain the largest exporter of oil to international markets. This highlights the continued importance of supplies from the region to the global oil market and energy security," the agency said.

The report also says that strengthening the resilience of energy supplies will require additional spending on building reserves and developing alternative sources of supply.

In particular, supply diversification creates new opportunities for oil producers in North and South America, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Guyana, Argentina and Venezuela, which plan to increase output.

The IEA says countries will also pay greater attention to replenishing and expanding their oil reserves, particularly in Asian nations most affected by supply disruptions. In 2026, strategic reserves played an important role in mitigating the impact of shortages, partly thanks to the largest coordinated release of oil stocks in the history of IEA member countries.

Some countries are also considering upgrading existing refineries to improve the reliability of petroleum product supplies. However, the agency warns that building new refineries requires a sustainable outlook for demand and competitive operating conditions. Justifying such investments solely on energy security grounds could lead to costly government subsidies over the long term.

"Diversification is not just an issue for the Strait of Hormuz. Under the STEPS and CPS scenarios, oil flows through the Strait of Malacca in Southeast Asia are projected to increase to 23 million-25 million barrels per day by 2035. At the same time, liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments along this route are expected to reach 200 billion-250 billion cubic metres as import demand in Asia grows.

"The report also highlights natural gas supplies. Unlike oil, LNG exports from Gulf countries have virtually no alternative routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz. However, risks to global gas security are partly mitigated by the rapid growth in LNG supplies from other countries, particularly the United States," the agency said.

The IEA also points to excessive concentrations of dependencies in other parts of the energy system.

"These include economies that rely heavily on oil and gas export revenues, as well as the concentration of clean energy technology manufacturing and critical mineral supply chains," the agency said.

The report highlights China's dominant position in the processing of 19 of the 20 strategically important minerals used in the energy sector. It also notes that more than half of these minerals are subject to export restrictions.