MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual breakfast campaign wraps up 2026 season with $15,000 raised to support youth literacy through the Rider Reading Program









SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Canada and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation are celebrating the fourth year of their Riders Slam partnership, with the 2026 campaign bringing their total fundraising to $60,000 since 2023. This year's partnership raised an additional $15,000 to support youth and communities across Saskatchewan, with a significant portion of the funds directed to the Foundation's Rider Reading Program.

Denny's Canada invited guests to enjoy its $9.99 Riders Slam special, featuring the iconic Original Grand Slam, on the days before Saskatchewan Roughriders' home games. A total of 2,233 Riders Slams were sold at the four participating Denny's Canada diners across Saskatchewan, the offer saw $5 donated to the Roughrider Foundation from every Riders Slam sold (with a regular-priced beverage), with additional support from Denny's Canada and Northland Properties helping contribute to this year's fundraising total.

“At Denny's, supporting the communities we serve means finding meaningful ways to give back, and the Riders Slam is a great example of what we can accomplish together,” said Greg Kennedy, Executive General Manager, Denny's Saskatoon.“We're incredibly grateful to our guests and Roughriders fans who came out to enjoy a meal and support youth literacy. Their continued support has helped make this partnership a success over the past four years, and we're proud of what we've been able to contribute together.”

The funds help support the Foundation's Rider Reading Program, which encourages young people to develop positive relationships with reading and learning. By helping foster literacy and build confidence, the program supports youth in developing skills that can benefit them throughout their lives.









“The Riders Slam is a wonderful example of how a community can come together to make a meaningful difference for young people,” said Amanda Delparte, Events and Development Coordinator for the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation.“We're grateful to Denny's Canada, the fans and guests who supported the campaign this season. Their generosity helps us continue delivering the Rider Reading Program and encouraging young people across Saskatchewan to build confidence and a lifelong love of reading.”

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation supports communities across the province through initiatives focused on amateur sport, health and education. Its Rider Reading Program works to encourage a love of reading among young people, helping them build positive learning habits and stronger connections with their communities.

Denny's Canada remains committed to supporting the communities where its diners, team members and partners live and work. The continued success of the Riders Slam reflects the impact that local partnerships can have when businesses and communities come together around a shared purpose.

For more information about the Riders Slam, visit dennys.ca/promotions/riders-slam-special-2026. To learn more about the Rider Reading Program, visit riderville.com/riderreadingprogram.

About Denny's Canada

Acquired in 1990 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny's (Denny's Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny's (Denny's Canada) is responsible for operating and franchising 90 diners nationally. 'Canada's Diner' has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price. More information can be found at or on social @dennyscanada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





CONTACT: Media Contact Chira Tochia Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties...