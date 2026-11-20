MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery Auto demonstrated how shared engineering technologies and distinct brand design languages can address diverse lifestyles across more than 130 countries and regions.

Beyond a Single Design Language: Responding to Global Aesthetics

While standardized platforms improve efficiency, Chery Auto's brands express different cultural preferences. iCAUR's“Future Classic Design” emphasizes rugged individuality; LEPAS draws on leopard-inspired aesthetics and elegance; OMODA combines crossover styling with mecha-inspired aesthetics; LUXEED reinterprets luxury through intelligent technology. EXEED's“The Future Luxury” design language, guided by the Perpetua philosophy, shapes its future luxury portfolio.









From Design Preferences to Emotional Connections

In South Africa, Rod MacDonald customized his iCAUR V23 with roof-mounted LED lights, a vented hood and all-terrain tires for weekend adventures. In Malaysia, Yang Yuqing turned flexible cabin space into a mobile photography studio. In the UAE, Khalid embraced“Classic Never Fades” as an expression of family bonds. Approximately 50% of iCAUR users worldwide customize their vehicles.

LEPAS introduced Dawn Pink, Shimmering Blue and Twilight Purple for its AURA concept car, inspired respectively by Tahiti, Bacalar Lagoon and Provence. At OMODA X's global debut, users from Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and Poland offered four cultural interpretations. EXEED presented“The Future Luxury” across the ES GT, EX9, EX8, EX7 and MPV Concept, addressing expectations for luxury, performance and advanced technology.

From R&D to Cross-Cultural Co-Creation: Building Global Trust

At the Summit, iCAUR's Customization Carnival showcased more than 20 vehicles co-created with users and partners, alongside official editions V23 Forge, V27 Sun Roam and V25 Game Changer. LEPAS connected concept-car design with natural aesthetics, while CHERY invited family users into product discussions through its fireside KOC product appreciation event.

These initiatives move design beyond headquarters-led development toward cross-cultural co-creation. By combining shared technical foundations with differentiated aesthetics, Chery Auto aims to make its brands relevant to local communities and build lasting trust through cultural understanding.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Kara Wang Chery Automobile Email:...