MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essam Al Tamimi, Founder and Chairman of Al Tamimi & Company, will give a guest lecture to students on Abu Dhabi University's Innovation and Entrepreneurship course on 24 November 2026.

Essam Al Tamimi founded the firm in 1989 and built it into the largest local law firm in the Middle East. He will draw on that experience to discuss how the UAE's business environment has changed, what it takes to build an enterprise from the ground up, and where he sees the biggest opportunities for the country's next generation of founders.

Essam Al Tamimi said:“Building a business from the ground up takes resilience, a clear vision and the willingness to adapt. When I founded Al Tamimi & Company in 1989, I could not have anticipated how much the region would evolve. One lesson that has remained constant is the importance of investing in people, building trust and staying committed to a long-term vision. I hope to share these lessons with the next generation of entrepreneurs as they shape the UAE's future.”

The lecture will close with an open Q&A, giving students the chance to put their questions to Mr Essam Al Tamimi directly.

About Al Tamimi & Company

Al Tamimi and Company is the leading full-service law firm in the UAE and MENA region, with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since 1989, we have delivered innovative, cost-effective legal solutions to address complex business challenges.

Our team of 580+ legal professionals combines deep expertise with practical insights, offering commercially focused advice that drives client success. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, we foster a dynamic environment that attracts top talent and empowers us to deliver outstanding results across industries.

Media Contact:

Lamya Al Azdi

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