MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said he held detailed discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the political situation in the state, the results of the Legislative Council elections, developments in the Hiriyur constituency and the BJP state president's post.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijayendra said he had briefed HM Shah on the political developments in Karnataka and conveyed the opinions of state leaders and party workers on various issues.

"I cannot publicly disclose what was discussed during the meeting. However, meeting Amit Shah and returning has boosted my confidence," he said.

On the proposed by-election in Hiriyur, Vijayendra said the BJP had an opportunity to defeat Congress and would field its candidate without any confusion.

He said the JD(S) seeking the ticket was natural, but the final decision would be taken by the party leadership.

"Our determination is to win the election. There is no prestige issue for us regarding the ticket. However, the election is a matter of prestige for us," he said.

Vijayendra added that he had shared all relevant information, including the views of state leaders and party workers, with Amit Shah. The matter would be discussed internally, and the party's high command would take an appropriate decision, he said.

Targeting the state government over its financial management, Vijayendra questioned the Chief Minister's announcement of projects worth Rs 2,300 crore for the Hiriyur constituency, asking where the funds would come from.

He claimed that the state government was unlikely to achieve its GST collection target and could face a shortfall of around Rs 25,000 crore. Contractors were yet to receive pending payments and were reluctant to undertake development works, he alleged.

Despite the state being caught in a debt trap, the Chief Minister was continuing to make announcements without ensuring the availability of funds, Vijayendra said.

Referring to the ongoing protest by ASHA workers, which had entered its fourth day, he said Congress leaders had promised an honorarium of Rs 15,000 to them during the Assembly election campaign.

However, when the ASHA workers met the Chief Minister on Thursday, they were sent back after being lectured about the state's financial condition, he alleged.

He questioned the government's inability to provide funds for drought relief, pensions, the promised Rs 15,000 honorarium for ASHA workers, assistance to sugarcane farmers and housing for the poor.

"The Chief Minister's priorities are not the poor. He is running the government under the illusion that he will remain Chief Minister permanently," Vijayendra alleged.

Vijayendra also questioned the expenditure incurred on the renovation of the KK Guest House, alleging that around Rs 100 crore had been spent on the project.

He said there were allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of funds without following the tender process. The guest house had also been renamed 'Ganga', he pointed out.

He further alleged that the renovation had reportedly been undertaken without discussion in the Cabinet and demanded that the Chief Minister disclose the exact amount spent on the project.

Vijayendra said information had also come to his notice that instructions were given over the phone to prepare a bill of Rs 2 crore for a contractor. Questioning the need for such expenditure during a drought, he sought transparency on the issue.

Asked about BJP MLAs attending the housewarming dinner at the Ganga Guest House, Vijayendra said he did not have details of those who had participated. However, he personally did not approve of BJP legislators attending the event and would discuss the matter with them, he said.