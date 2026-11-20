MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, on Friday, offered their condolences on the passing of Savitri Devi, mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Savitri Devi passed away at the age of 91 on Friday at her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

She breathed her last at around 11 a.m., leaving the family in deep mourning.

According to reports, her last rites will be performed in Haridwar on Saturday.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', the SP chief said, "The news of the passing of the mother of Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister is deeply saddening."

"With humble tributes, we pray for the peace of her soul. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Akhilesh Yadav added.

BSP chief Mayawati also said it was "deeply saddening".

"My heartfelt condolences to her family and all her relatives. May God give them all the strength to bear this grief," she said on 'X'.

Earlier in the day, UP BJP chief and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also took to the social media platform X to express his condolences.

"The passing of Smt. Savitri Devi Ji, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh's Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. A mother's departure from this world is a loss in life that can never be made up for," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed grief over Savitri Devi's demise and extended his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his family.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The news of the passing of Smt. Savitri Devi Ji, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh's respected Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. A mother's affection, blessings, and tender love are life's most precious treasures. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the family."

Chief Minister Adityanath's family is mourning the loss as condolences continue to pour in from political leaders.