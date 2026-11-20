MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a new achievement that underscores Dubai's pioneering position in smart and sustainable buildings, Al Shera'a, the headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has won the first place in the YeS Honor Award–Sustainable Design category, in the COP31 International Sustainable Buildings Competition. The award was launched by the COP31 Presidency with the support of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme, during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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, received the award in the presence of HE Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, from HE Hasan Suver, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change of the Republic of Türkiye, representing the COP31 Presidency.

The competition attracted more than 1,000 buildings from 99 countries, evaluated by an international jury of experts appointed by UNEP. The award recognises excellence in sustainable design, indoor environmental quality, resource selection and energy performance. Al Shera'a was selected for its integration of smart building technologies, sustainable design principles and clean energy solutions, enhancing resource efficiency and environmental performance.

Al Shera'a features an integrated cognitive system that seamlessly connects and coordinates all operational systems. The system incorporates more than 110,000 smart sensors that monitor environmental and operational data in real time, alongside more than 1,500 wireless access points and over 3,200 network devices. It generates more than 1.9 million automated control commands daily, enhancing operational integration and efficiency.

Al Shera'a generates more than 7,500 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually through photovoltaic (PV) solar panels covering more than 26,000 square metres across its roof and façades, enabling it to generate more clean energy than it consumes. Its solar PV systems have a combined installed capacity of approximately five megawatts (MW), distributed across two main systems. The first comprises 251 building-integrated photovoltaic panels covering approximately 9,000 square feet of façade area, with an installed capacity of 187 kilowatts (kW). The second comprises approximately 8,400 solar panels installed on the roof, façade fins, at ground level and on solar shading structures. The rooftop panels cover more than 200,000 square feet.