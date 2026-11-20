Mohitt Maalik to Play Antagonist Opposite Tiger Shroff in Film Vajr

Actor Mohitt Maalik is set to play an antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff in the upcoming spiritual action film 'Vajr', produced by Mahaveer Jain and directed by Ram Madhvani. The film will mark the first time the two actors share screen space, with the project also expected to be shot in Japan, according to the press release.

While details of Mohitt's character are being kept under wraps, his role is said to be an important part of the action entertainer. The film will see the actor step into the antagonist space, marking a new on-screen direction following his much-talked-about portrayal of Birju Lohar. Mohitt's casting brings a fresh dynamic to 'Vajr', which features Tiger Shroff in the lead. Known for his action-oriented roles, Tiger will share screen space with Mohitt for the first time, setting up an interesting on-screen equation between the two actors.

A source close to the development said,“Mohitt has an interesting character in Vajr. He will be playing an antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff, and it is a role that gives him an opportunity to explore a different space as an actor. After Birju Lohar, this is another distinct character for him. It will also be interesting to see Mohitt and Tiger share screen space for the first time, especially in a film that has action at its core.”

With 'Vajr', Mohit is set to take on a contrasting role after his portrayal of Birju Lohar. His antagonist turn opposite Tiger Shroff will be a key aspect of the film, which brings together an action-driven narrative and a new actor pairing under the direction of Ram Madhvani.