

B. Riley upgraded AST SpaceMobile to Buy with a $48 target, saying fears are priced in.

BMO moved Bloom Energy to Outperform, citing projects that are showing real execution. Bernstein cut PepsiCo and Summit Therapeutics to Underperform.

Wall Street analysts were split sharply this week, upgrading AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Bloom Energy (BE) and MongoDB (MDB) on a better risk-reward setup and AI demand, while downgrading PepsiCo (PEP), USA Rare Earth (USAR) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) over earnings pressure in North America, feedstock shortages and clinical and regulatory execution concerns.

AST SpaceMobile, Bloom Energy Upgraded On Growth Catalysts

B. Riley upgraded AST SpaceMobile to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' with a $48 price target. The firm argues that worries about capital commitments and constellation deployment are already priced into the shares. So are newer concerns about the rocket development partnership with Firefly Aerospace (FLY). The analyst thinks investors are overlooking what a successful rocket program could deliver, along with other catalysts.

BMO Capital took a similar step on Bloom Energy, moving it to 'Outperform' from 'Market Perform'. The price target fell to $230 from $260. BMO had been cautious, questioning the company's large-scale proof of concept, whether a higher-cost power solution holds up once grid availability improves, and its dependence on U.S. data center demand.

Those debates haven't gone away. But shares have pulled back, and large projects, including Nebius, are now supplying the execution evidence BMO wanted. Risk-reward has become more attractive, the firm said.

UBS Turns Bullish On MongoDB, Sees AI Workloads Driving Growth

UBS raised MongoDB's rating to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and increased its price target to $450 from $375. 'It expects MongoDB to handle 20% to 40% of new AI workloads, potentially helping revenue growth exceed 20%.

BofA kept its 'Buy' rating but cut its target to $450 from $540 ahead of fiscal third-quarter results on December 1.

Analysts Flag Near-Term Challenges For PepsiCo And USA Rare Earth

Bernstein analyst Cristian Rios downgraded PepsiCo to 'Underperform' from 'Market Perform' and trimmed the price target to $128 from $131. He expects the company to miss earnings expectations over the next 12 months, driven by weakness in North America.

William Blair's Neal Dingmann downgraded USA Rare Earth to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform' and dropped the price target. He said the company is putting the pieces together for notable future upside. But feedstock shortages add to a growing list of near-term problems.

The shortages are hurting Less Common Metals and, in turn, the Stillwater magnet plant. For now, William Blair prefers companies with a longer track record of processing material.

Bernstein Downgrades SMMT Over Drug Development Missteps

Bernstein analyst Jeffrey Walch downgraded Summit Therapeutics to 'Underperform' from 'Market Perform' and cut the price target to $8.30 from $11.90. The firm now has doubts about Summit's drug development capabilities. It pointed to at least three mistakes in how the company handled its recent HARMONi interaction with the FDA.

Too many trial results came from China; Summit analyzed the data too early four times, and it did not clearly explain regional approval risks.

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