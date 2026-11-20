MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Emirates ( ), the world's largest international airline, has inaugurated its interactive and experiential Emirates Travel Store in Cape Town, elevating its customer experience in South Africa. The opening brings the airline's refreshed retail experience to the market, defined by exciting product showcases, smart technologies and expert travel consultancy.

The Emirates Travel Store, located on the Ground Floor of the upscale and centrally located Convention Towers, was inaugurated by Rashid Alardha, Vice President of Commercial Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa and Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager of Southern Africa for Emirates, in the presence of Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape and Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro. The opening ceremony was also attended by other distinguished guests, trade and media partners.

Commenting on the opening, Rashid Alardha said,“2026 marks another big year of investment for Emirates in South Africa with new frequencies, products and aircraft, and now the introduction of our refreshed retail strategy in Cape Town. The Emirates Travel Store reaffirms our commitment to bringing our 'Fly Better' promise to life, starting from the moment of a customer starts planning a trip, and continuing throughout their entire journey. We look forward to hosting travellers from Cape Town in our new space soon, and scaling this across more of Southern Africa in the future.”

Personalised and dedicated levels of service

Meticulously designed in the airline's signature aesthetic, the Emirates Travel Store stands at 162 square metres, and unites personalised service and immersive brand experiences under one roof. The open-plan lounge-like environment is furnished with soft lounge chairs, paired with sleek, contemporary furnishings and the iconic Ghaf Tree emblem adorning the walls, creating a modern, luxurious and comfortable environment where customers can benefit from expert travel advice.

Unlocking more choices for its customers, the Travel Store blends smart technologies and Emirates' expert travel consultants to provide a range of services. Self-service kiosks enable customers to take control of their own bookings and minimise their wait time, while four customer service desks staffed by dedicated travel professionals will help customers tailor their travel arrangements to their individual needs. The combination of impactful tech touches, underpinned by the airline's renowned customer service, continues to be the cornerstone of the airline

The centrepiece of the store is the full-size Emirates Business Class seat display, bringing one of Emirates' most popular products closer to travellers from Cape Town. The interactive 'selfie mirror' helps inspire future travel plans by projecting customers' photos against scenic destinations on Emirates' vast global network, while the carefully curated merchandise offers a selection of useful travel accessories, fun toys and games, miniature aircraft models and much more.

The Cape Town Travel Store is part of Emirates' global initiative to expand and refresh its retail presence, with stores that combine expert travel advice, the airline's brand identity and a customer-centric approach to service. The airline has invested AED 174 million (USD$47.4 million) in this expansion plan and has already rolled out 10 Emirates World Stores and 14 travel retail outlets globally.

The inauguration of the Travel Store builds on Emirates' recent deployment of a third daily flight on the Dubai-Cape Town route, which began operating in July 2026 and has maintained healthy passenger loads since. The new frequency also introduced Emirates' newest aircraft type, the A350, to South Africa's iconic coastal city, further supporting the region's tourism growth ambitions with convenient connections via Dubai from London, Dublin, Bombay, Brussels, Australasia and key Asian markets, unlocking inclusive and sustainable tourism growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Emirates Group.--br- src="" alt="The Emirates Group" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo