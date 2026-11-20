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The Select Committee on Appropriations has expressed concerns about the capacity of municipalities to absorb the growing fiscal pressures during its meeting with the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO).

The PBO today briefed the committee on its independent assessment of the 2026 Adjustment budget and the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Tidimalo Legwase, said it was worrying to note the rising fiscal pressures on municipalities while they were still dealing with infrastructure backlogs and persistent service delivery challenges.

“We are concerned about the pressures facing the provincial and local spheres of government. We have witnessed rising spending pressures in sectors such as healthcare and education, as well as increasing demand for disaster funding as climate-related disasters become more frequent,” said Ms Legwase.

The PBO told the committee that school funding still falls short with 3 523, public schools still operating in unsafe and unsuitable buildings while teaching posts are projected to decline because of budget constraints.

The PBO said its assessment is that school infrastructure funding is not enough to close the backlogs as the Department of Basic Education said that it needs around R57 billion a year, while the Education Infrastructure Grant only allocated around R50.4 billion over the three-year period.

“The central question is whether the resources we have allocated are sufficient, deliver value for money and are properly managed, and ultimately whether they translate into meaningful improvements in the lives of people,” said Ms Legwase.

The PBO also highlighted that most rural municipalities had weak revenue bases that they are unable to become sustainable, while others have potential, but lack mechanism to collect. The committee noted that while most municipalities were in financial distress, it was vital that conditional grants be used for their intended purposes.

Ms Legwase said:“We must distinguish between genuinely underfunded municipalities and poor financial management. As a committee, we will continue to ask the National Treasury whether this Revised Division of Revenue adequately responds to the growing expenditure and responsibilities of provinces and municipalities.”

Ms Legwase added that the PBO's assessment laid bare the growing fiscal pressures facing provinces and municipalities, particularly in health, education and municipal services. She said these pressures could never excuse waste, underspending or poor planning.

The committee will intensify its oversight of allocations under the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill to ensure that public funds reach their intended recipients, are used for their intended purposes, and deliver value for money. For communities, better and more efficient spending should mean safer classrooms, functioning clinics, reliable water supplies and well-maintained roads.

The committee will continue to engage National Treasury, provincial treasuries and municipalities to strengthen revenue collection, improve grant spending and hold accounting officers to account where funds are misused or left unspent. South Africans deserve to see the budget make a difference in their daily lives, concluded Ms Legwase.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.