Union Bank Of India Sets New Benchmark In Banking Excellence With CMMI Maturity Level 5
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 20, 2026: Union Bank of India today announced that it has achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 5 under both the CMMI Development and CMMI Services models, Version 3.0. With this achievement, the Bank has become the first Public Sector Bank in India to attain this recognition, marking a significant step in its technology and digital transformation journey.
The Bank has also emerged as the first bank in the country to achieve this recognition through a combined appraisal covering both CMMI Development and CMMI Services models, Version 3.0. CMMI Maturity Level 5 is the highest level under the globally recognised CMMI framework and reflects an organisation's ability to maintain high process standards, improve performance and deliver consistent results through data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement.
Commenting on the achievement, Shri Kabir Bhattacharya, Vertical Head – IT and Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India, said,“Attaining CMMI Maturity Level 5 is a significant milestone for Union Bank of India. It demonstrates our commitment to process excellence, measurable performance, service quality, and continuous innovation. This recognition will further strengthen our ability to deliver secure, reliable, and customer-centric banking solutions.”
The Bank's advancement from CMMI Maturity Level 3 to Level 5 reflects its sustained efforts to strengthen technology governance, streamline internal processes and improve the quality of software development and service delivery. KPMG served as the consulting partner, supporting the Bank throughout the appraisal journey and helping align its practices with international standards.
This achievement further supports Union Bank of India's vision of building a strong, efficient, and future-ready banking ecosystem. The Bank will continue to focus on strengthening its digital capabilities, ensuring reliable operations, and providing seamless banking services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
The Bank has also emerged as the first bank in the country to achieve this recognition through a combined appraisal covering both CMMI Development and CMMI Services models, Version 3.0. CMMI Maturity Level 5 is the highest level under the globally recognised CMMI framework and reflects an organisation's ability to maintain high process standards, improve performance and deliver consistent results through data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement.
Commenting on the achievement, Shri Kabir Bhattacharya, Vertical Head – IT and Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India, said,“Attaining CMMI Maturity Level 5 is a significant milestone for Union Bank of India. It demonstrates our commitment to process excellence, measurable performance, service quality, and continuous innovation. This recognition will further strengthen our ability to deliver secure, reliable, and customer-centric banking solutions.”
The Bank's advancement from CMMI Maturity Level 3 to Level 5 reflects its sustained efforts to strengthen technology governance, streamline internal processes and improve the quality of software development and service delivery. KPMG served as the consulting partner, supporting the Bank throughout the appraisal journey and helping align its practices with international standards.
This achievement further supports Union Bank of India's vision of building a strong, efficient, and future-ready banking ecosystem. The Bank will continue to focus on strengthening its digital capabilities, ensuring reliable operations, and providing seamless banking services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
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