Jishnu Tattva Highlights Its Home Tutor Matching Platform For Students And Teachers In Ahmedabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, November 20, 2026: Jishnu Tattva, an education-focused tutor-matching platform, is highlighting its approach to connecting students, parents and educators through a structured system for discovering local teaching opportunities. The platform helps families find home tutors in Ahmedabad and other Indian cities based on academic requirements, subject preferences, school boards and location.
Finding a suitable private tutor can be challenging for parents, particularly when students require individual attention in specific subjects or preparation for school examinations. Traditional methods often involve personal referrals, local advertisements and repeated enquiries before families identify a teacher who meets their requirements.
Jishnu Tattva addresses this challenge by providing a platform where parents and students can explore relevant tutors and communicate their learning needs. The service focuses on simplifying the connection between families seeking academic support and educators interested in providing home tuition.
Supporting School Students Across Classes 1–12
Jishnu Tattva connects parents with tutors for students from Classes 1 to 12 across educational boards, including CBSE, ICSE, GSEB and other applicable school curricula.
The platform covers academic subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Gujarati and other school subjects, depending on tutor availability and student requirements.
Parents can identify their child's class, subject difficulties, school board and preferred location while looking for suitable teaching support. This approach helps make the tutor-selection process more relevant to each student's academic needs.
The platform also supports enquiries related to competitive examination preparation, including JEE and NEET, where suitable subject tutors are available.
Creating Opportunities for Independent Tutors
Alongside helping students find private teachers, Jishnu Tattva provides a platform for educators seeking tutoring opportunities.
College graduates, experienced teachers, subject specialists and independent tutors can explore ways to connect with families requiring academic support. This gives educators an additional channel for reaching prospective students without depending entirely on conventional advertising or personal referrals.
The platform promotes direct connections between students and educators, allowing both parties to discuss teaching requirements, schedules and other arrangements.
Improving Access to Local Home Tuition
Location remains an important consideration when selecting an in-person tutor. Parents often prefer teachers who can travel to their residential area and provide lessons according to the student's school schedule.
Jishnu Tattva helps families explore local tutoring options across Ahmedabad neighbourhoods, including Bopal, Satellite, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Gota, Chandkheda and Maninagar, subject to tutor availability.
Beyond Ahmedabad, the platform also supports tutor discovery in other Indian cities as part of its wider approach to connecting students with educators.
By bringing student requirements and tutor information together, Jishnu Tattva aims to make the process of finding academic support more organised and accessible.
About Jishnu Tattva
Jishnu Tattva is an Indian educational platform that connects students and parents with private home tutors and teaching professionals. The platform supports tutor discovery for Classes 1–12 across subjects including Mathematics, Science, English, Gujarati and other academic areas. It helps families explore educators according to their preferred location, education board, class and learning requirements. Jishnu Tattva also provides opportunities for independent tutors to connect with students seeking academic assistance. The platform focuses on simplifying tutor discovery and supporting direct communication between families and educators.
Finding a suitable private tutor can be challenging for parents, particularly when students require individual attention in specific subjects or preparation for school examinations. Traditional methods often involve personal referrals, local advertisements and repeated enquiries before families identify a teacher who meets their requirements.
Jishnu Tattva addresses this challenge by providing a platform where parents and students can explore relevant tutors and communicate their learning needs. The service focuses on simplifying the connection between families seeking academic support and educators interested in providing home tuition.
Supporting School Students Across Classes 1–12
Jishnu Tattva connects parents with tutors for students from Classes 1 to 12 across educational boards, including CBSE, ICSE, GSEB and other applicable school curricula.
The platform covers academic subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Gujarati and other school subjects, depending on tutor availability and student requirements.
Parents can identify their child's class, subject difficulties, school board and preferred location while looking for suitable teaching support. This approach helps make the tutor-selection process more relevant to each student's academic needs.
The platform also supports enquiries related to competitive examination preparation, including JEE and NEET, where suitable subject tutors are available.
Creating Opportunities for Independent Tutors
Alongside helping students find private teachers, Jishnu Tattva provides a platform for educators seeking tutoring opportunities.
College graduates, experienced teachers, subject specialists and independent tutors can explore ways to connect with families requiring academic support. This gives educators an additional channel for reaching prospective students without depending entirely on conventional advertising or personal referrals.
The platform promotes direct connections between students and educators, allowing both parties to discuss teaching requirements, schedules and other arrangements.
Improving Access to Local Home Tuition
Location remains an important consideration when selecting an in-person tutor. Parents often prefer teachers who can travel to their residential area and provide lessons according to the student's school schedule.
Jishnu Tattva helps families explore local tutoring options across Ahmedabad neighbourhoods, including Bopal, Satellite, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Gota, Chandkheda and Maninagar, subject to tutor availability.
Beyond Ahmedabad, the platform also supports tutor discovery in other Indian cities as part of its wider approach to connecting students with educators.
By bringing student requirements and tutor information together, Jishnu Tattva aims to make the process of finding academic support more organised and accessible.
About Jishnu Tattva
Jishnu Tattva is an Indian educational platform that connects students and parents with private home tutors and teaching professionals. The platform supports tutor discovery for Classes 1–12 across subjects including Mathematics, Science, English, Gujarati and other academic areas. It helps families explore educators according to their preferred location, education board, class and learning requirements. Jishnu Tattva also provides opportunities for independent tutors to connect with students seeking academic assistance. The platform focuses on simplifying tutor discovery and supporting direct communication between families and educators.
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