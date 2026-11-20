Jainytic Expands Security Label And In-Mould Packaging Lines To Support Brand Protection Across North India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jainytic, an established label and packaging manufacturer operating from its facility in Sector 83, Noida, has announced the expansion of its specialised production lines dedicated to tamper-evident security labels and in-mould labelling (IML) systems. This development directly addresses the growing demand from pharmaceutical, agrochemical, automotive lubricant, and consumer packaging brands for traceable, tamper-resistant packaging solutions across domestic and regional supply chains.
With regulatory mandates tightening across India for serialised track-and-trace compliance and brand authenticity, manufacturing enterprises are upgrading primary packaging to combat counterfeit goods, dilution, and unauthorised supply chain diversion. Jainytic's operational expansion increases its capacity to deliver multi-layered security converting technologies alongside permanent in-mould container decoration under one roof.
Scaling Multi-Layered Tamper Evidence and Traceability
Counterfeit diversion and product adulteration create significant liability for brand owners, especially within the chemical, liquor, and pharmaceutical sectors. In response, brand managers are shifting away from basic stickers toward engineered security facestocks that react irreversibly when compromised.
Operating as one of the specialised security label manufacturers in Delhi NCR, Jainytic has integrated advanced coating and slitting capabilities to produce destructible cast vinyl labels and void-indicating polyester films. Destructible vinyl substrates possess low tensile strength and high shear tack, causing the label to break into tiny fragments upon any peel attempt and preventing clean removal. Similarly, void-pattern labels release an immediate text indicator on the container surface upon detachment, signalling unauthorised interference to warehouse auditors and end users.
To support digital authentication, the company pairs physical tamper-evident seals with variable data printing (VDP). This setup enables inline printing of serialised 2D Data Matrix codes, unique QR identifiers, and covert microtext. These codes connect physical items to enterprise track-and-trace databases, enabling field teams and retail buyers to verify product origins using standard optical scanners or mobile devices.
Integrating In-Mould Labelling for Permanent Packaging Durability
In addition to opening-point security, primary containers in the paint, chemical, and food industries require surface graphics that withstand aggressive handling. Conventional pressure-sensitive labels frequently suffer from edge-curling, moisture blister formation, or chemical degradation when exposed to lubricants, industrial solvents, or cold-chain condensation.
To eliminate these failure points, Jainytic has scaled operations to support blow-moulding and injection-moulding converters specialised in mould label manufacturing. In-mould labelling fuses a pre-printed polypropylene (PP) film directly into the molten plastic wall of a container during moulding. As the container solidifies, the label becomes an inseparable part of the container wall, delivering total resistance to moisture, solvent splashes, and transit abrasion.
Beyond durability, in-mould systems support circular packaging goals. Because the polypropylene label fuses seamlessly with a polypropylene container body, the resulting packaging is a mono-material unit. Recyclers can reprocess the container directly without requiring specialised chemical baths or mechanical peeling processes to strip away adhesive residues.
Centralised Production and Regional Supply Chain Support
Sourcing primary containers, decorative labels, and security seals from disparate vendors often introduces compatibility issues, such as low-energy container surfaces repelling standard adhesive grades.
By centralising multi-colour flexographic printing, digital variable imaging, holographic origination, die-cutting, and automated web inspection at its Noida production centre, Jainytic helps regional brand owners align adhesive chemistry directly with container plastics like high-density polyethene (HDPE) and polypropylene. Working directly with experienced security label manufacturers enables procurement teams to avoid adhesive flagging, reduce inventory lead times, and maintain consistent quality across large commercial production batches.
The expanded production infrastructure supports rapid sampling timelines and flexible order volumes, serving established corporate enterprises and emerging regional businesses throughout Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
About Jainytic
Jainytic (Jainytic Packaging Private Limited) is an Indian packaging and label manufacturing company based in Noida (Delhi NCR). The company manufactures a diverse portfolio of packaging solutions, including pressure-sensitive self-adhesive labels, reverse-printed shrink sleeves, in-mould labels (IML), wet-glue labels, hang tags, security hologram seals, rigid HDPE containers, and heavy-duty jerry cans. Serving clients across the FMCG, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, liquor, cosmetics, and automotive sectors, Jainytic operates certified facilities equipped with automated defect inspection and variable data printing capabilities.
With regulatory mandates tightening across India for serialised track-and-trace compliance and brand authenticity, manufacturing enterprises are upgrading primary packaging to combat counterfeit goods, dilution, and unauthorised supply chain diversion. Jainytic's operational expansion increases its capacity to deliver multi-layered security converting technologies alongside permanent in-mould container decoration under one roof.
Scaling Multi-Layered Tamper Evidence and Traceability
Counterfeit diversion and product adulteration create significant liability for brand owners, especially within the chemical, liquor, and pharmaceutical sectors. In response, brand managers are shifting away from basic stickers toward engineered security facestocks that react irreversibly when compromised.
Operating as one of the specialised security label manufacturers in Delhi NCR, Jainytic has integrated advanced coating and slitting capabilities to produce destructible cast vinyl labels and void-indicating polyester films. Destructible vinyl substrates possess low tensile strength and high shear tack, causing the label to break into tiny fragments upon any peel attempt and preventing clean removal. Similarly, void-pattern labels release an immediate text indicator on the container surface upon detachment, signalling unauthorised interference to warehouse auditors and end users.
To support digital authentication, the company pairs physical tamper-evident seals with variable data printing (VDP). This setup enables inline printing of serialised 2D Data Matrix codes, unique QR identifiers, and covert microtext. These codes connect physical items to enterprise track-and-trace databases, enabling field teams and retail buyers to verify product origins using standard optical scanners or mobile devices.
Integrating In-Mould Labelling for Permanent Packaging Durability
In addition to opening-point security, primary containers in the paint, chemical, and food industries require surface graphics that withstand aggressive handling. Conventional pressure-sensitive labels frequently suffer from edge-curling, moisture blister formation, or chemical degradation when exposed to lubricants, industrial solvents, or cold-chain condensation.
To eliminate these failure points, Jainytic has scaled operations to support blow-moulding and injection-moulding converters specialised in mould label manufacturing. In-mould labelling fuses a pre-printed polypropylene (PP) film directly into the molten plastic wall of a container during moulding. As the container solidifies, the label becomes an inseparable part of the container wall, delivering total resistance to moisture, solvent splashes, and transit abrasion.
Beyond durability, in-mould systems support circular packaging goals. Because the polypropylene label fuses seamlessly with a polypropylene container body, the resulting packaging is a mono-material unit. Recyclers can reprocess the container directly without requiring specialised chemical baths or mechanical peeling processes to strip away adhesive residues.
Centralised Production and Regional Supply Chain Support
Sourcing primary containers, decorative labels, and security seals from disparate vendors often introduces compatibility issues, such as low-energy container surfaces repelling standard adhesive grades.
By centralising multi-colour flexographic printing, digital variable imaging, holographic origination, die-cutting, and automated web inspection at its Noida production centre, Jainytic helps regional brand owners align adhesive chemistry directly with container plastics like high-density polyethene (HDPE) and polypropylene. Working directly with experienced security label manufacturers enables procurement teams to avoid adhesive flagging, reduce inventory lead times, and maintain consistent quality across large commercial production batches.
The expanded production infrastructure supports rapid sampling timelines and flexible order volumes, serving established corporate enterprises and emerging regional businesses throughout Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
About Jainytic
Jainytic (Jainytic Packaging Private Limited) is an Indian packaging and label manufacturing company based in Noida (Delhi NCR). The company manufactures a diverse portfolio of packaging solutions, including pressure-sensitive self-adhesive labels, reverse-printed shrink sleeves, in-mould labels (IML), wet-glue labels, hang tags, security hologram seals, rigid HDPE containers, and heavy-duty jerry cans. Serving clients across the FMCG, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, liquor, cosmetics, and automotive sectors, Jainytic operates certified facilities equipped with automated defect inspection and variable data printing capabilities.
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