Wella Professionals Unveils“Make It You” Campaign With Manushi Chhillar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, November 20, 2026: Wella Professionals steps boldly into its next chapter with Make It You, a new global campaign that reintroduces the iconic brand with renewed purpose and self-expression at its core. Launched in India featuring Manushi Chhillar, Brand Ambassador for Wella Professionals in the Indian market, the film celebrates the idea that beauty is personal, ever-evolving, and deeply individual. It's a reminder that hair is more than style, it's a language that tells the world who we are and who we're becoming.
The campaign takes this idea a step further, presenting hair not as a fixed expression of identity, but as something that can evolve with an individual and reflect how they feel in the moment. Bringing this thought to life, the film features hairstylist Avan Contractor and highlights the craft, creativity and professional expertise that go into creating a look. For over 140 years, Wella Professionals has been trusted by leading hairdressers across the world, and 'Make It You' builds on this legacy by placing the relationship between the hairstylist and the individual at the heart of its narrative.
Commenting on the launch, Manish Bhagat, General Manager - India and Greater Asia, Wella Company, said, "The launch of 'Make It You' in India is an important step in strengthening Wella Professionals' connection with consumers while continuing to champion the professional hairdressing community. In India, the relationship between a hairstylist and their client plays an important role in shaping how people discover, approach and express their personal style. We see an opportunity to further bring the expertise and creativity of salon professionals into this conversation, while encouraging consumers to explore their individuality through hair. With Manushi Chhillar leading the campaign in India, we have a strong platform to take this message to a wider audience."
As ideas of beauty and personal style continue to evolve, hair remains one of the most immediate ways people express who they are. Through 'Make It You', the brand celebrates this evolving relationship with personal style while reinforcing its longstanding association with the salon community and its commitment to supporting the creativity and expertise of professional hairdressers.
About The Wella Company
The Wella Company is the world's largest pure-play hair and nail company, with a 145-year heritage and presence in more than 100 countries. The Company's 6,000+ employees combine science, artistry, and professional expertise to develop and market hair color, care, styling and treatment products, nail products, and premium hair styling tools. Rooted in the professional beauty community, The Wella Company serves salon owners, hair stylists, nail technicians, and consumers around the world.
The campaign takes this idea a step further, presenting hair not as a fixed expression of identity, but as something that can evolve with an individual and reflect how they feel in the moment. Bringing this thought to life, the film features hairstylist Avan Contractor and highlights the craft, creativity and professional expertise that go into creating a look. For over 140 years, Wella Professionals has been trusted by leading hairdressers across the world, and 'Make It You' builds on this legacy by placing the relationship between the hairstylist and the individual at the heart of its narrative.
Commenting on the launch, Manish Bhagat, General Manager - India and Greater Asia, Wella Company, said, "The launch of 'Make It You' in India is an important step in strengthening Wella Professionals' connection with consumers while continuing to champion the professional hairdressing community. In India, the relationship between a hairstylist and their client plays an important role in shaping how people discover, approach and express their personal style. We see an opportunity to further bring the expertise and creativity of salon professionals into this conversation, while encouraging consumers to explore their individuality through hair. With Manushi Chhillar leading the campaign in India, we have a strong platform to take this message to a wider audience."
As ideas of beauty and personal style continue to evolve, hair remains one of the most immediate ways people express who they are. Through 'Make It You', the brand celebrates this evolving relationship with personal style while reinforcing its longstanding association with the salon community and its commitment to supporting the creativity and expertise of professional hairdressers.
About The Wella Company
The Wella Company is the world's largest pure-play hair and nail company, with a 145-year heritage and presence in more than 100 countries. The Company's 6,000+ employees combine science, artistry, and professional expertise to develop and market hair color, care, styling and treatment products, nail products, and premium hair styling tools. Rooted in the professional beauty community, The Wella Company serves salon owners, hair stylists, nail technicians, and consumers around the world.
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