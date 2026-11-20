MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Amazon shares: why is the stock holding up despite the AI sell-off?

Amazon shares are trading around $255, just over 10% below their 52-week high, despite enormous AI spending and negative free cash flow. Here's why investors remain relatively bullish.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-20T10:21:37+0000 Amazon shares: why is the stock holding up despite the AI sell-off?

Amazon shares have remained relatively resilient during the latest technology sell-off, with investors increasingly looking beyond the company's enormous AI spending to the accelerating growth of Amazon Web Services (AWS), record operating profitability and the strength of its broader consumer businesses.

Amazon has been caught in the middle of the debate over whether the extraordinary sums being spent on artificial intelligence will ultimately generate sufficient returns.

Unlike some technology companies, however, Amazon has not simply been punished for its AI ambitions. Following its latest results, the shares initially fell sharply as investors focused on the company's huge capital expenditure and negative free cash flow, but they have since recovered strongly.

The stock was trading around $255 on 20 November, compared with its August all-time high at $287.20. That leaves it slightly over 10% below its recent peak and highlights how quickly investors have been willing to look beyond the concerns surrounding its AI spending.

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AWS is changing the investment story

The biggest reason for Amazon's resilience is AWS.

Amazon's cloud division delivered one of its strongest performances in years in the third quarter, with revenue increasing 39.3% to $46 billion. That was the fastest growth rate in almost five years and lifted AWS to an annualised revenue run rate of approximately $184 billion.

More importantly, management expects AWS to grow at more than 40% in both 2027 and 2028.

That provides investors with something increasingly important during the AI sell-off: evidence that AI demand is already translating into substantial revenue rather than simply requiring enormous upfront investment.

AWS is also highly profitable. Third-quarter operating income increased to $17.8 billion from $11.4 billion a year earlier, although its operating margin eased slightly as infrastructure investment increased.

The question for investors is therefore becoming less about whether Amazon is spending too much on AI and more about whether AWS growth can eventually generate returns large enough to justify that spending.

Amazon has an enormous AI backlog

There is also considerable visibility over future demand.

Amazon's AWS backlog reportedly reached around $578 billion by the end of the third quarter, up from $496 billion in the second quarter. CEO Andy Jassy has argued that customers are absorbing new AWS capacity almost as quickly as Amazon can install it.

That is a crucial distinction between Amazon and some of the more speculative areas of the AI trade.

The company is not merely building data centres in anticipation of potential demand. Much of the infrastructure is being deployed against significant customer commitments.

Amazon's partnerships with major AI companies, alongside demand from enterprises using AWS for model training and inference, provide another potential source of growth.

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The retail business is becoming more profitable

Investors are also being reminded that Amazon is not simply an AI or cloud stock.

The company's North American retail business continues to improve, while its international operations are also becoming more profitable. In the third quarter, North America generated $8.7 billion of operating income, up from $4.8 billion a year earlier, while international operating income rose to $1.6 billion from $1.2 billion.

At group level, Amazon generated a record operating margin of 13.9% in the third quarter.

That matters because it gives Amazon another earnings engine at a time when investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the huge amounts of money being committed to AI infrastructure.

Its advertising business provides another high-margin source of income, even though third-quarter advertising growth slowed to 12% and came in below expectations. Management blamed some of the weakness on timing effects surrounding Prime Day and expects advertising growth to accelerate to the high teens in the fourth quarter.

The big problem: AI spending is enormous

Amazon is certainly not immune to the AI sell-off.

Its capital expenditure has become one of the biggest concerns facing investors. Amazon spent roughly $77 billion on capital expenditure during the third quarter and expects full-year 2026 cash capex of approximately $220 billion. Management has also indicated that spending will be“meaningfully more” in 2027.

That spending has already hit cash generation.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow swung from a $14.8 billion inflow a year earlier to a $42.4 billion outflow, largely because of the surge in investment in property and equipment linked to AI.

This is precisely the issue currently worrying the technology sector: if AI spending continues to rise faster than earnings and cash flow, investors could eventually demand evidence of much higher returns.

Why investors remain relatively bullish

For now, however, Amazon has a stronger argument than many of its peers.

It has a rapidly growing and highly profitable AWS business, a huge backlog of committed demand, improving retail margins and a powerful advertising operation. Crucially, AI is being layered on top of an already enormous business rather than being the entire investment case.

That gives Amazon greater flexibility to absorb the enormous cost of building AI infrastructure.

The latest results nevertheless showed that the market is becoming less willing to accept unlimited spending. Amazon's shares fell sharply immediately after the October results as investors focused on the cash-flow impact and a slightly disappointing fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

The subsequent recovery suggests investors have concluded that the near-term cash drain is an acceptable price for securing AWS's next phase of growth.

Amazon is a test of whether the AI boom can pay for itself

Amazon therefore sits at the centre of the current AI debate.

The bears can point to $220 billion of annual capital expenditure, negative free cash flow and the prospect of even higher spending in 2027. The bulls can point to 39% AWS growth, a $578 billion backlog and record group operating profitability.

The share price's resilience suggests the bulls currently have the upper hand.

The next stage will depend on whether AWS growth remains above 40% while the returns from Amazon's enormous infrastructure investments begin to emerge.

If that happens, the current AI sell-off could ultimately prove a buying opportunity for Amazon. If growth slows while capex continues climbing, however, the company's shares could become much more vulnerable.

For now, investors appear willing to look through the cash burn because Amazon is one of the few companies capable of turning the AI boom into a massive, profitable cloud business – rather than simply spending billions trying to participate in it.

Amazon analyst ratings

Analysts rate Amazon as a 'buy' with a mean long-term price target at $321.89, around 26% above the current Amazon share price (as of 20/11/2026).

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

TipRanks has a '10 Outperform' Smart Score for Amazon and a 'strong buy' analyst consensus.

Source: TipRanks Technical analysis of the Amazon share price

The Amazon share price – up 11% year-to-date – is flirting with its 17 November $254.00 low but only a bearish reversal and fall through and daily close below the 5 November low at $252.27 would negate short-term bullish pressure and may provoke a sell-off towards the September low and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $245.03-to-$244.30. Failure there would probably open the way for the June, July and October lows at $229.36-to-$225.55 to be reached.

Amazon daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

A rise and daily chart close above the 9 November peak at $275.34 and the $278.56 May peak would likely lead to a new record high above the August all-time high at $287.20 being hit. In this scenario the psychological $300 region may be in the picture.

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