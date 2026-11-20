MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by TVP World.

In particular, Polish authorities are investigating reports of an unidentified object crashing just 45 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

At 7:07, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced that there was a "suspected violation of Polish airspace by unidentified air objects" amid Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine.

"A ground team was dispatched to secure the area and locate the site, if indeed the fall occurred there,” Jacek Goryszewski, spokesman for the Operational Command said.

Goryszewski added that radar systems indicated the incident may have occurred after 6:30., noting that authorities were working to verify the information.

“It is indeed possible that our airspace was violated. We are investigating,” he said.

"I received a report from [Defense Minister] Kosiniak-Kamysz and [Interior Minister] Kierwiński on the security situation in Biłgoraj County following the violation of Polish airspace. There is currently no threat from the air. The relevant services are on the scene," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Ukraine's air defenses down 82 missiles, 380 Russian drones overnight

As Ukrinform reported, during Russia's combined attack on Ukraine overnight on November 20, Russia launched up to 100 missiles at Ukraine, one of which may have crossed into Poland.

Photo: @buczkowskipawel