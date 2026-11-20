MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported the situation on Telegram.

A Russian strike also caused a large-scale power outage in Odesa and surrounding districts. Power supply disruptions were also reported in Kyiv and 10 regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv.

Restoration work is ongoing at the damaged facilities. Repairs at some sites cannot yet begin due to the risk of renewed attacks. Ukrenergo added that Russian forces are once again targeting energy facilities that had been restored following previous strikes, forcing repair crews to restart work from scratch.

Russian forces attack transport and industrial infrastructure inregion, one injured

The company's press service said a return to scheduled hourly outages would be possible once the situation stabilizes. Energy workers and emergency crews are working around the clock to restore power.

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region on the morning of November 20. According to Lviv Regional Military Administration head Maksym Kozytskyi, emergency power outages were introduced in the region following the strike. Debris from missiles and drones was also recorded in Lviv and the nearby village of Lysynychi, damaging the windows of a dormitory, a private house and two vehicles.

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