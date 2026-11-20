MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Saying it did not want to direct but only sensitise the government, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre for its response on the“desirability” of bringing in legislation on marriages between those who are closely related by blood.

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A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also noted that the court can't regulate such 'consanguineous marriages'. That falls exclusively within the domain of the legislature, the apex court said.

The counsel for the petitioner who flagged the issue said it raises inter-generational equity and people should be informed about the adverse consequences through wide publicity.

“We are issuing notice for the limited purpose of impressing upon the Union of India to consider the desirability of bringing a suitable legislation, or to ensure wide publicity through different channels, including a proper curriculum...,” the bench said.

“We can issue notice for the limited purpose of impressing upon the Union of India to consider the need for a suitable legislation. We will not direct them. We will only sensitise them,” the bench observed.

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The petitioner's counsel said certain safeguards should be provided as the practice of consanguineous marriages was increasing.

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