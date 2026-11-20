MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan aims to increase exports of construction materials to $5 billion in the coming years, supported by higher-value production, access to foreign tenders and improved logistics, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs in the construction industry and tourism in Parkent District on Friday, November 20.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

Speaking about the sector's development, Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan had attracted $12 billion in investment in the construction materials industry over the past decade, leading to the launch of more than 5,000 modern enterprises.

Production is expected to reach 65 trillion soums (about $5.42 billion) in 2026, compared with 7 trillion soums (around $583.31 million) in 2016, while exports are projected to rise to $1.5 billion from $75 million over the same period.

The president said Uzbekistan's annual investment inflows of $50 billion-$55 billion were creating substantial domestic demand for construction materials. Annual demand for these products in neighboring and nearby regional markets is estimated at $50 billion, he added.

To expand exports, the country needs to increase the production of goods with higher added value, help local developers participate in international tenders and establish affordable, reliable logistics chains, Mirziyoyev said.

He also stressed the need for more frequent engagement between government officials and businesses amid rapidly changing market conditions.

"Under current rapidly changing market conditions, it is necessary to engage with entrepreneurs not once a year, but, if needed, every month," the president said.

The president set specific tasks for ministers, industry officials and regional governors to support businesses and advance the sector's development.