1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

James Barbour-Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen VCT plc

b)

LEI

21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each



GB00B8GH9P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)