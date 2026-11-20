Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

Patients with failing or missing teeth sleep through the procedure and wake up with fixed new teeth - a new smile, planned and made in-house in Tribeca.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For people whose teeth are failing - breaking down one by one, or already gone - full-mouth dental implants replace an entire arch of teeth with fixed teeth anchored on implants: teeth that stay in, work like teeth, and end the cycle of patching what cannot be saved. Tribeca Dental Studio, which plans and performs the full treatment in-house in Tribeca, has published how that transformation is carried out at the practice - including the part patients ask about most: they sleep through it, and wake up with a new smile.

The treatment replaces the full set of upper teeth, lower teeth, or both, on a small number of precisely placed implants - the full-arch approach widely known as All-on-4 when four implants carry the arch. Planning starts with 3D CBCT imaging and a digital design of the finished smile, so the result is decided before the surgery begins. Failing teeth are removed, the implants are placed, and fixed teeth are attached - in the practice's full-arch cases, the patient leaves the surgical appointment with fixed teeth in place, not a removable denture, while the final restoration is crafted once healing is complete.

The sedation is what changes the experience of that day. Full-mouth surgery is the kind of appointment people put off for years out of fear - of the procedure, of the chair time, of being awake for it. Under sedation, the patient's experience of the longest day of the treatment is simple: they go to sleep, and they wake up with a gorgeous new smile. The surgery they dreaded is, for them, the part they slept through.

Who it is for is as important as how it works. The practice evaluates candidacy honestly - the bone, the health, the habits - and tells some patients a different treatment serves them better. For the right patient, though, the change is not cosmetic bookkeeping. It is eating what they want, speaking without covering their mouth, smiling in photographs again. Patients describe it, consistently, in the same two words: new me.

"People don't come to us asking for implants. They come asking for their life back - to eat, to laugh, to stop hiding their teeth," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "With full-mouth implants we can give them that, and with sedation we can give it to them gently: they go to sleep, and they wake up with a new, gorgeous smile. It is the closest thing dentistry has to a new you."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tribeca Dental Studio Announces Full-Mouth Dental Implants Performed Under Sedation News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 20, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.