SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Balboa Bail Bonds is reminding families across Southern California that licensed agents are available in person at its network of local offices, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, throughout the holiday period.

The company maintains physical offices in the following locations:

Downtown San Diego (501 W Broadway, Suite 800)

San Diego Central Jail area (1015 Front Street)

Santee

Vista

Riverside

San Bernardino

Pasadena

Newport Beach

Dana Point

San Juan Capistrano

San Pedro

Clients can visit any of these offices to meet with an agent, complete paperwork, or get questions answered face-to-face rather than handling everything remotely.

“Having offices people can walk into across San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles Counties makes the process more straightforward when a family needs help quickly,” said Joshua Leanos, CEO of Balboa Bail Bonds.“Whether someone is near the Central Jail downtown or closer to home in Vista, Santee, Newport Beach, or Pasadena, there is a local office available day or night.”

Balboa also provides specialized support for Penal Code 1275.1 source-of-funds holds, free inmate location and warrant checks, bilingual service in English and Spanish, and interest-free payment plans for those who qualify. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

In addition to its office network, Balboa continues local community involvement, including its sponsorship of the Newport Beach Police Association.

Families can find the nearest office or contact the company for assistance at any time.

About Balboa Bail Bonds

Balboa Bail Bonds is a Southern California bail bond agency with multiple 24-hour physical offices across San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles Counties. The company provides in-person and phone support, specialized assistance with source-of-funds holds, transparent pricing with no extra administrative fees, and bilingual agents. BBB A+ accredited.

Visit balboabailbonds or call 619-760-2222.

For more information about Balboa Bail Bonds use the contact details below:



Josh Balboa

Balboa Bail Bonds

+1 6197602222

email us here

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Balboa Bail Bonds Offers Free Consultations and Educational Resources Ahead of the Holiday Season News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 20, 2026, 10:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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