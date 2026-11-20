We built the Academy to replace scattered study resources with one clear, consistent path for professionals preparing for demanding certification exams.

New platform offers 15 certification studios, 2,400 study modules, free foundations access, and one complete pass.

- Shane Coffey, Founder, Purple Cup Media

MILFORD CENTER, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Purple Cup Media today announced the Purple Cup Media Certification Academy, an online exam-preparation platform covering 15 professional certifications in AI governance, global privacy law, privacy engineering, cloud and zero trust security, compliance, and ISO standards.

The Academy brings together 2,400 structured study modules and 15,000 randomized practice questions in one consistent learning environment. Candidates can begin any course at no cost through the Free Foundations tier.

Demand for governance, privacy, and security credentials continues to grow as organizations respond to requirements and frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, India's DPDP Act 2023, Quebec Law 25, and China's cross-border data rules. Certification candidates often assemble study materials from several providers with different formats and tools. Purple Cup Media designed the Academy to provide a consistent experience across every course.

Each of the 15 course studios follows a 16-section, 160-module structure mapped to the four domains of the relevant official exam blueprint. Every studio includes 1,000 randomized questions across single-choice, multiple-select, true/false, and short-answer formats. Candidates also receive domain-based glossary flashcards, timed mock exams aligned with the real exam's length, printable study summaries, readiness reports, and a verifiable Certificate of Completion.

The Academy dashboard helps candidates decide what to study next. A diagnostic quiz establishes a baseline, while a projected scaled score measures progress toward exam readiness. Priority tools identify weaker modules using missed questions, confidence flags, and exam weight, then build targeted quizzes for further practice. Daily goals, streak tracking, and an exam-date countdown help candidates maintain momentum. Progress synchronizes across the web and an installable offline app.

The catalog covers AIGP; CIPP/Asia, CIPP/Australia, CIPP/Canada, CIPP/China, CIPP/Europe, and CIPP/US; CIPM and CDPSE; CCSK v5, CCZT, and CCAK; CCEP and GRCP; and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Lead Implementer and Lead Auditor preparation.

Purple Cup Media offers three access options. Free Foundations costs $0 and includes all 40 Domain I modules, the complete glossary deck, Domain I quizzes, and one full-blueprint diagnostic quiz. Pro Monthly costs $29 per month and provides all four domains, the complete 1,000-question bank, unlimited timed mock exams, and PDF exports. The Complete Certification Pass costs $248 once and includes permanent access to all 15 studios, offline study access, and no renewals.

Purple Cup Media is an independent exam-preparation provider and is not an examination body. Official exams are purchased directly from certifying organizations such as IAPP, ISACA, Cloud Security Alliance, SCCE, OCEG, and PECB. Purple Cup Media receives no commission or referral fee from exam sales. Its Certificate of Completion recognizes completed coursework and is not a professional certification.

The Purple Cup Media Certification Academy is available now at .

Shane M Coffey

Purple Cup Media

+1 6149355970

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Purple Cup Media Launches Certification Academy With 15,000 Practice Questions News Provided By Purple Cup Media November 20, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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