MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Road Safety Week data shows the risk to pedestrians, cyclists and riders peaks at junctions on dark evenings. Claimsline urges councils to review them now.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The same picture keeps coming back from this year's Road Safety Week figures: a junction, a vehicle turning or pulling out, and an evening that is already dark.Claimsline is calling on councils to review sightlines, lighting and signs at their busiest junctions before late December, so effort goes where and when people on foot, on bikes and on motorbikes are most at risk.“The data keeps landing on the same place and time: a junction, between four and seven on a dark evening,” said Shannon Smith O'Connell, Operations Director at Claimsline.“Drivers can take a second look before they pull out, and they should. Councils can help by making those junctions easier to read, and the weeks before Christmas are the time to do it.”What the Road Safety Week Figures ShowBrake, the road safety charity that runs Road Safety Week (15 to 21 November), says 31,040 people were killed or seriously injured on UK roads in 2025, 4% more than in 2024. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists made up 55% of them. In Brake's survey for the week, 40% of respondents said cyclists need more protection.Junctions and the Evening PeakMotor insurer claims data published for the week shows where and when. One insurer's analysis of 4,486 claims involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, made between November 2025 and October 2026, found that 43% happened as a vehicle turned or pulled out at a junction, and 29% between 4pm and 7pm, when the school run overlaps with the evening commute. Pedestrian claims were around 50% higher from November to February than in the rest of the year. The insurer notes that the circumstances come from claim descriptions and are not a finding of fault.Separate insurer data published on 2 November, covering more than 545,000 collision claims, found poor sight was cited in 15% more claims in the winter months than across the year as a whole.A Practical RequestClaimsline, which provides accident management for drivers after collisions that were not their fault, says the request is practical rather than costly. Councils already know which of their junctions are busiest, and checking them before the darkest weeks would focus effort on the time and place the figures keep pointing to.“Nobody is asking for a new scheme,” Smith O'Connell added.“It's about looking again at the junctions councils already know are busy, at the time of year the risk is highest.”Drivers can play their part by slowing down at junctions, taking an extra look before turning or pulling out, keeping windscreens clean and keeping up eye tests. If a collision does happen, the first job is to make everyone safe, stop and report it. Questions about car insurance claims can wait.More information about what to do after an accident is available at .--About ClaimslineClaimsline helps UK motorists after road traffic accidents that were not their fault. As an accident management company, it guides drivers through the practical steps that follow a non-fault collision. Claimsline is a trading style of Claimsline Group Ltd, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of regulated claims management activities, FRN 831196.Business: ClaimslineContact Name: Shannon Smith O'ConnellEmail:...Website:Country: United Kingdom

Shannon Smith O'Connell

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Claimsline Urges Councils to Review Junctions as Data Flags 4pm to 7pm Danger News Provided By Reclaim247 November 20, 2026, 10:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Law



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