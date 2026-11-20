UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With more homes available and asking prices being reduced, specialist broker says buyers could secure meaningful savings by negotiating on purchase price rather than waiting for mortgage rates to fall.

Adverse Mortgage Advisors is encouraging prospective homebuyers to look further than mortgage interest rates when deciding whether to move, arguing that current market conditions could create opportunities to negotiate thousands of pounds off property prices.

The warning comes in a quieter housing market, with economic uncertainty and borrowing costs keeping some buyers firmly on the sidelines. Zoopla's September 2026 figures showed that the number of homes available for sale was 5% higher than a year earlier, while sales were down 9%. Rightmove also reported that more than 3,000 listings per day had their asking prices reduced in September.

For buyers who are financially ready to proceed with purchasing a home, the combination of greater choice and more cautious selling could give more room for negotiations to take place.

Daniel Hills, founder of Adverse Mortgage Advisors, said: "Everywhere you look, there's another gloomy headline about the economy, inflation or mortgage rates. But when confidence falls, fewer buyers enter the market and sellers become more willing to negotiate. The very conditions putting people off could give those ready to move a significant advantage."

The brokerage has highlighted how a reduction in the purchase price can make a large difference to monthly repayments, more so than a small change in the interest rate.

For example, on a £250,000 property with a £25,000 deposit, the mortgage borrowing would be £225,000. If the buyer took the time to negotiate a 5% reduction in purchase price, savings of £12,500 mean that the mortgage would fall to £212,500. Assuming a 30 year repayment term here and an interest rate of 5%, the lower borrowing amount would reduce the monthly repayments by approximately £67.

This demonstration highlights why purchase price deserves as much of a consideration as the interest rate when assessing the overall cost of buying a home. Actual mortgage costs will depend on the product, fees, deposit, lender criteria, and other elements.

Hills added: "If rates fall and confidence returns, competition could increase and the opportunity to negotiate could diminish. You might secure a slightly cheaper mortgage later, but pay considerably more for the property itself."

Adverse Mortgage Advisors also wants buyers with complicated credit histories to understand that previous trouble with finances doesn't automatically mean that homeownership is an unachievable goal. The brokerage specialises in cases involving default, County Court Judgements (CCJs), debt management plans, and other poor credit issues, which helps applicants to explore lenders whose criteria may be applicable to them, and more importantly, achievable.

The brokerage encourages buyers to consider the full picture before putting plans on hold solely in anticipation of lower rates to come, while keeping affordability at the forefront.

Daniel Hills

Adverse Mortgage Advisors

+44 1268 294777

email us here

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Adverse Mortgage Advisors Warns Buyers Waiting for Lower Rates Could Miss Out on Thousands News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 20, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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