Renew Central

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing a new insurance product, Renew Central now offers agents, brokers, and compliance teams one centralized platform for insurance licensing, renewals, and compliance. Coverage spans all 50 states and U.S. territories, giving a solitary resident licensee and a sprawling multi-state agency the same lucid view of every credential.Mounting administrative burden is what the product targets. Requirements shift with each state, license type, and individual circumstance, and many professionals wrestle with unwieldy spreadsheets, scattered inbox threads, and deadlines that surface too late. Reducing compliance risk and modernizing an outdated renewal process sit at the product's core.“We believe compliance should be simple. Renew Central connects every stakeholder in the licensure ecosystem through one unified platform, reducing administrative burden and giving professionals the confidence to stay current year-round,” said Sarah Blair, Founder and CEO.Guidance shaped by state rules and renewal timelines steers each user. Continuing education tracking reveals completed hours and outstanding obligations, while a providers directory helps conscientious agents locate approved coursework. Certificates and transcripts are stored securely, and renewal management carries the work beyond a simple alert, supporting the submission steps that keep credentials current and avert needless lapses.Corporate users gain enterprise-grade tools for producer licensing at scale, giving operations and HR teams sharper visibility across a nationwide producer population. Separately, the company continues expanding its RenewPro suite, which includes solutions for employers, licensed professionals, and regulatory boards.Corporate Profile:Renew Central is a women-owned small business with Jacksonville roots, founded in 2017 to address a critical gap in how professionals and organizations manage licensing and renewal requirements. It operates as a technology and consulting company with national reach.

Sarah Blair

Renew Central Corporate Communications

+1 904-441-6700

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Licensing Technology Provider Introduces Platform for Insurance Professionals and Agencies News Provided By Renew Central Corporate Communications November 20, 2026, 10:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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