MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Franklin, Tennessee mortgage broker recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for personalized guidance and a perfect 5.0-star rating.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hilary Hollingsworth, Founder and CEO of Modern Mortgage in Franklin, Tennessee, has been named Mortgage Industry Visionary of the Year in the Mortgage Brokers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on overall public consumer reviews and a perfect 5.0-star rating. It reflects the personal, hands-on guidance Hilary and her team give homebuyers and homeowners from the first conversation to closing day.

Hilary founded Modern Mortgage to make real estate financing more affordable through direct lender relationships, smarter mortgage strategies and better terms. Her mission is to deliver a luxury experience with personalized guidance and exceptional care, whether a client is financing a $100,000 home loan or a $15 million property. As a mortgage broker, Modern Mortgage partners with more than 320 wholesale lenders to compare options on its clients' behalf.

The team has closed more than 500 loans. Its process is built around four steps: understanding each client's goals, issuing a pre-approval, presenting multiple loan scenarios side by side, and guiding the client through underwriting, appraisal and closing with updates at every milestone. Modern Mortgage works with first-time buyers, veterans, self-employed borrowers, real estate investors and existing homeowners. Its loan programs include conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, Non-QM and refinance options.

“Buying or refinancing a home is one of the biggest financial decisions people make, and every client deserves clear answers and a team that's in their corner,” said Hilary Hollingsworth, Founder and CEO of Modern Mortgage.“I started Modern Mortgage to bring more care and smarter strategy to that process. This recognition is really a reflection of our clients' trust and the hard work of our whole team.”

Hilary leads Modern Mortgage alongside VP of Operations Katie Cruze, and prospective clients can talk through their goals with an advisor who will walk them through every option at no cost.

About Modern Mortgage

Modern Mortgage, operated by Modern Mortgage Advisors, LLC, is a mortgage brokerage based in Franklin, Tennessee, founded by Hilary Hollingsworth. Working with more than 320 wholesale lenders, it helps clients compare purchase, refinance, jumbo, government-backed and Non-QM loan options with personalized guidance from application to closing. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Hilary Hollingsworth

Modern Mortgage

+1 (615) 236-6054

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Modern Mortgage Founder Hilary Hollingsworth Named Mortgage Industry Visionary of the Year News Provided By Awardy November 20, 2026, 10:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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